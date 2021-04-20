In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess reportedly wants the alleged feud between Princes Harry and William to be healed.

Rumours of a rift has surrounded the brothers for years and tensions within the family have reportedly risen since Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

However, according to reports, the Duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton want the rift to end.

Meghan reportedly wants the ‘royal rift’ healed (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Meghan Markle?

A source claims Meghan hopes the rift can be healed especially with her second child on the way.

It’s said Meghan and Kate have both “played peacemaker” at the start of the tension.

The source told New! magazine: “Kate has been instrumental in playing peacemaker with them and, as Harry landed in the UK, was keen for them to speak and meet beforehand.

Kate and Meghan both apparently want “what’s best for the families” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s always had a close bond with Harry and would love a resolution. Meghan wants the feud to be healed too. Especially with another baby on the way.”

The insider added: “They both want what’s best for the families and both tried to play peacemaker at the start of the tension.”

They both want what’s best for the families.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan claimed Kate made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry.

It was previously reported that Meghan left Kate in tears over a disagreement about the bridesmaid dresses, however, Meghan claimed the “reverse happened”.

Meghan claimed Kate made her cry before her wedding to Harry (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

However, the source said there’s still hope the families can one day “be back on better terms and be in each other’s lives”.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Kate for comment.

Inside Harry’s ‘talks’ with Charles and William

It comes after Harry flew over to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex stayed in California after reportedly being advised by her doctor against travelling as she’s heavily pregnant.

Reports claim Harry had talks with father Prince Charles and William following the funeral.

Charles, William and Harry reportedly had talks after the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s said they started the “baby steps” towards a reconciliation.

A source told the Mail Online: “Obviously after the worldwide fallout of the Oprah interview trust has to be rebuilt.”

The insider added that despite there not being an “official wake after the funeral”, Charles, William and Harry “took the opportunity to speak and catch-up face to face after many months apart”.

