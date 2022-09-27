Kate Middleton allegedly wanted to keep sister-in-law Meghan Markle away from her during the Sussexes’ recent UK visit.

The ladies, along with their husbands, have had an alleged estranged relationship in recent years.

However, ‘The Fab Four’, as they were once known, were pictured greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle after the Queen‘s death.

The Fab Four reunited at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton ‘wanted distance between herself and Meghan Markle’

Royal expert Neil Sean has claimed that Kate wanted Meghan kept “away from her” when she visited the UK.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he alleged: “She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her.

“Simply because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He continued: “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know.

“As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on.

“[And] was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well.”

Despite allegations that she wanted space between them, Kate and Meghan were pictured alongside their husbands greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

The two women were also pictured close together at the Queen’s state funeral.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

The Fab Four met with mourners outside Windsor Castle (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate and Meghan notably absent from Vigil of the Grandchildren

One of the touching moments of the Queen’s funeral proceedings was the solemn Vigil of the Grandchildren.

The vigil saw The Prince of Wales, 40, lead his brother Harry, 38, and cousins Zara Tindall, 41, Peter Philips, 44, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, in the procession towards the coffin at Westminster.

This vigil was the first of its kind in royal history, after the grandchildren asked to pay tribute in the same way as their parents.

However, Kate and Meghan were both notably absent from the event. And it has been ‘revealed’ that there is a good reason for all the absences.

According to the Mirror, it was understood that the spouses of the Queen’s actual grandchildren stepped aside to allow the cousins to grieve together.

Other royal spouses including Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank were also among the royal spouses absent from the event.

Meghan slams rumours of making Kate cry as ‘false’

The rift between Kate and Meghan has been heavily reported. Previous rumours included that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry as she prepared to marry Prince Harry in 2018.

However, in her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan attempted to clarify the stories.

She claimed to Oprah: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to … flower girl dresses. And it made me cry.

“And it really hurt my feelings.

“I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

In the interview, Meghan alleged Kate had apologised and the pair had now settled the matter.

