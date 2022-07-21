New claims have emerged that Meghan Markle did make Kate Middleton cry after all over a bridesmaids row that hit news headlines a couple of years ago.

In his new book Revenge, expert Tom Bower claims that Kate “burst into tears” after a disagreement with Meghan.

The royal insider claims that the pair disagreed over the length of Princess Charlotte’s hemline ahead of Meghan’s wedding.

He also claims Meghan’s “insistence” was “supported” by her bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan Markle news: Duchess did ‘make Kate Middleton cry’

Tom alleges: “Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy [Jessica’s flower girl daughter] favourably against Charlotte.”

Reports of the confrontation first emerged in 2018. At the time, it was claimed Meghan made Kate cry during a row over bridesmaids’ dresses.

However, Meghan then refuted the claims during her bombshell interview with Oprah.

She claimed that it was, in fact, the other way around.

Meghan alleged: “She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers’.

“It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised.

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.

The Duchess of Sussex added: “And the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying: ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened’.”

Philip’s funeral claims

Elsewhere in the book, it claims the Queen was glad to not have Meghan attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

The book alleges: “Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

“In Windsor Castle, the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years.

“To comply with COVID restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said.”

