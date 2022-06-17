Kate Middleton channelled the style of Princess Diana with her Royal Ascot dress earlier today (Friday June 17).

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wore a £1,970 Alessandra Rich polka dot dress for the occasion.

She joined her husband Prince William for the carriage procession at the Berkshire racecourse.

It was the couple’s first time in attendance at the racing meet since 2019.

But Kate‘s fashion choices seemed to be a throwback to the 1980s, giving a nod to an outfit worn by her late mother in law.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smile as they take a ride in a carriage (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton’s nod to Diana with Ascot dress

Kate teamed her high-neck polka dot dress with a matching bespoke white and brown floral hat from Sally-Ann Provan.

Gianvito Rossi heels were also part of Kate’s ensemble.

And she also wore Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.

But observers reckon they have spied subtle tribute from Kate with her look.

And that’s because Diana reportedly wore a frock at the same event in 1988 that appears very similar to Kate’s.

Furthermore, it is thought Diana appeared in the same outfit at a previous race meeting, at Epsom in 1986.

Princess Diana alongside Princess Anne and the Queen at the Derby in 1986 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

How royal fans reacted

Royal enthusiasts on social media also made the connection between what Kate wore and Diana.

One person gushed over one picture: “So chic, I love Kate’s earrings! If I’m not mistaken, they belonged to Princess Diana. I love them.”

In conversation with someone else, one poster insisted Kate is not ‘copying’ Diana’s look.

“People forget that Diana was a fashion icon!” they asserted.

Kate has all Diana’s style and allure.

“Her style is still going strong today, especially with the upmarket designers.”

Someone else compared the two women: “Kate has all Diana’s style and allure.”

While someone else claimed: “I believe Diana would be so in love with Kate.”

And another person claimed Kate has eclipsed the late Princess of Wales when it comes to fashion.

“She may have been inspired by Diana but Kate took it to the next level. So perfectly elegant. #DuchessofCambridge,” they tweeted.

