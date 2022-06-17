William and Kate delighted Royal Ascot fans today (June 17) as they made their first appearance at the 2022 race meeting.

Prince William and Duchess Kate left it till day five of the festival to make their debut at this year’s races.

Prince Charles and Camilla have been representing the Queen at Ascot this week, with the monarch’s mobility issues thought to be behind her decision not to attend.

Instead it’s claimed she’s been watching the races on TV at nearby Windsor Castle.

Duchess Kate looked stunning as she arrived at Royal Ascot (Credit: Splash News)

Royal Ascot: William and Kate finally make an appearance

After Zara Tindall, Sophie Wessex and Princess Beatrice showed off their stylish Ascot outfits, today it was Kate’s turn.

The Duchess of Cambridge sat alongside husband Prince William in the first carriage today.

They were joined by Arthur and Martha Vestey. Arthur is the son of the Queen’s former Master of the Horse.

The royals waited till day five of the festival to attend (Credit: Splash News)

Carriage two saw Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace wave to the crowds.

They were seated alongside the Duke and Duchess of Bedford.

Next came the Queen’s Lord in Waiting, Viscount Brookeborough and his wife the Viscountess Brookeborough.

They were accompanied by Mr and Mrs Dennis Darby.

Completing the procession was jockey Nico de Boinville and his wife Serena.

They were accompanied by Mr and Mrs Richard Osgood – he was formerly Clerk of the Course at Newbury Racecourse.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the royal procession (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s Royal Ascot outfit

All eyes were on Kate, though, as she arrived looking cool in a white high-necked dress studded with brown polka dots.

The dress costs £1,970 and is by designer Alessandra Rich.

She accessorised it with a brown and white fascinator, worn at a jaunty angle.

Kate wore her hair up and completed her look with pearl drop earrings.

Prince William was suited and booted in top hat and tails, despite temperatures set to reach 34˚C in the south-east today.

The couple were seen laughing, chatting and waving to the crowds (Credit: ITV)

Royal fans react to Cambridges’ attendance

Onlookers were thrilled to see William and Kate attend.

“Terrific to see the Cambridges,” said one. “Hope they develop a love for racing and continue the great tradition established by Queen Elizabeth.”

“Fantastic to see the Cambridges,” said another.

“Yaay our Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are there today!” another gushed.

“Kate looking absolutely stunning at Royal Ascot! Elegance personified,” said another.

