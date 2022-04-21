Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly dodged a question about “protecting” the Queen during a visit to North London today (Thursday, April 21).

The question was asked of the royal couple following a comment Prince Harry made during an interview yesterday (Wednesday, April 20) about wanting to “protect” the Queen.

Prince Harry’s interview has got a lot of attention (Credit: Today / YouTube)

Prince Harry interview

A new interview with Prince Harry dropped yesterday, and it’s full of talking points.

As well as talking about life in the US, raising Archie and Lilibet, and the influence of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry also discusses the Queen in the interview.

And his comments have garnered a lot of attention since he made them.

Read more: Inside Prince Harry’s new interview as he makes touching Diana confession

During the interview, Harry spoke about his recent visit with the Queen.

“It was great, it was really nice to see her,” he said. “To be able to see her with some element of privacy was nice.”

He continued, saying: “I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Kate and Prince William avoided answering a question about the Queen today (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate latest

Ever since the Duke of Sussex’s comments, speculation has been rife about who he is trying to protect the Queen from.

During a visit to North London today, William and Kate were questioned about whether the Queen needs protecting.

The Cambridges’ visited the Disasters Emergency Committee HQ today when they were asked the question.

According to the Mail Online, as they got into their car, a reporter shouted: “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

However, the Cambridges didn’t respond, leaving the reporter’s question hanging.

The royals simply got in the car and were driven away.

Queen birthday

Today marks the Queen’s 96th birthday. Plenty have wished Her Majesty a happy birthday, William and Kate included.

The royal couple uploaded a sweet message for the Queen on their Instagram earlier today.

The Cambridges included two photos in their post for their 13.5 million followers to see.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

In the first photo, the Queen, Kate, and William are standing outside, examining wood carvings.

In the second, the Queen and Prince Philip sit with their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!” the royal couple captioned the heartwarming post.

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.”