The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday today and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute on social media.

The monarch is celebrating her special day at Sandringham today, where she will reportedly be visited by her family.

Buckingham Palace is not planning any official ceremony to mark the occasion but the well-wishes have already started pouring in for Her Majesty.

Kate and William paid tribute to the Queen today (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

William and Kate tribute to Queen

Kate and William took to Twitter to wish Her Majesty many happy returns today.

Posting from their Kensington Royal account, they shared two pictures.

The first was of William, Kate and the Queen, who looked lovely sporting a lime green coat and white gloves.

In the second pic, the monarch and her late husband Prince Philip sit surrounded by their great-grandchildren.

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte look delighted to be with their proud family.

Captioning the pics, William and Kate wrote: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.”

The Queen turns 96 today (Credit: YouTube)

Queen birthday

Prince Charles and Camilla posted a montage of pics of the monarch on social media.

They captioned the post: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year.”

Elsewhere, Prince Harry recently visited his grandmother ahead of her birthday earlier this month just before he attended the Invictus Games.

How will the Queen celebrate her birthday?

The Queen will spend her birthday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

She flew from Windsor Castle to Sandringham where she is likely to spend several days at Wood Farm, the home Prince Philip moved to after his retirement in August 2017.

Last year, the Queen’s birthday fell a couple of weeks after the death of her husband.

The gun salutes which usually mark her birthday were cancelled.

But she reportedly shared a quiet lunch with her closest family at Windsor castle.

The Queen’s second official state birthday is on the second Saturday in June.

This year, there will be celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

