The Jeremy Clarkson Meghan Markle row has seemingly been reignited, the day after Clarkson apologised to the Duchess of Sussex.

The 62-year-old star’s Twitter account was reportedly spotted liking a tweet slamming Meghan, less than a day after he said sorry for his controversial column about her last month.

Jeremy apologised for his column (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson apologises for Meghan Markle column

Back in December, Jeremy wrote in his column for The Sun that he hated Meghan on a “cellular level”.

He also said he dreamed of the day he would see her “parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Unsurprisingly, a tsunami of criticism landed on Jeremy’s head.

Yesterday (Monday, January 16), Jeremy revealed that he had apologised to Meghan and Harry for his comments.

“I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head,” he said in his lengthy apology.

He revealed that he had emailed Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day.

“I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry,” he said.

Harry and Meghan hit back at Jeremy’s apology (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit back at Jeremy Clarkson

However, the Sussexes came out last night denouncing the 62-year-old’s apology.

In a statement, they said: “On 25 December 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

It then continued, saying: “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Jeremy has seemingly hit back again (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy backtracks on apology?

After the Sussexes very public rejection of his apology, Jeremy has reportedly been spotted liking a tweet slamming Meghan.

The tweet in question was from a follower of the ITV star.

“Oh @JeremyClarkson you caved into the woke by apologizing and Amazon are still going to cancel you anyway,” it read.

Never explain, never apologise. You’ve lost my respect.

“Was it worth it? Never explain, never apologise. You’ve lost my respect,” they then added.

The Amazon Prime star’s account then liked the tweet.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

