Meghan and Harry issue shock ‘scathing’ response to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have accused Jeremy Clarkson of writing articles “that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny” after he made a public apology.

Clarkson revealed yesterday (January 16) that he emailed the Sussexes to say sorry for his remarks in a recent tabloid column.

The TV personality was roundly condemned for the article in which he claimed to hate Meghan on a “cellular level”.

Over 20,000 complaints were made to Ipso, the independent regulator of most of the UK’s newspapers and magazines

But on Monday he told fans on Instagram he was sorry “all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head”.

However, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie later shared a response from the Sussexes on Twitter.

And his followers were blown away by the “scathing” response.

Furthermore, the statement came amid reports Amazon Prime may not work with Clarkson beyond the seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm already commissioned.

Meghan and Harry ‘respond to Jeremy Clarkson’

The statement read: “On 25 December 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

“The contents of his correspondence were marked private and confidential.

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

It is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

How Twitter followers responded

Respondents to Scobie’s tweet reacted with a range of shock and astonishment to Harry and Meghan‘s words.

“Don’t know who wrote that but BOY. That is scathing,” one Twitter user replied.

“Powerful response!” posted someone else.

And a third added: “The Sussexes are not playing.”

Jeremy Clarkson became famous for hosting Top Gear (Credit: YouTube)

Someone else reacted: “Excellent response.”

And another surprised observer gasped: “Blimey.”

However, detractors claimed the Sussexes’ reaction would not assist with healing any rifts with other members of the royal family.

“They’ll never accept an apology from the firm if this was their response #growupharold,” one person claimed.

ED! has contacted representatives for Meghan and Harry’s organisation Archewell for comment.

