Paul Burrell confesses he’s ‘worried’ about Prince Harry as Meghan split rumours intensify

Harry and Meghan have been hit with split rumours recently, leaving former royal butler Paul Burrell “worried” for the Duke of Sussex.

The split rumours come following reports that Harry has “a room set aside” in a luxury hotel for solo nights away.

Harry and Meghan have been hit with split rumours (Credit: Netflix)

Where have the Harry and Meghan split rumours come from?

Reports have emerged recently suggesting that Meghan and Harry are splitting. The rumours were sparked after it emerged that Prince Harry has a room on standby in a hotel near the couple’s home in Montecito.

The hotel, which is located 2 hours away from their home, has 750 tightly vetted members. It’s also very expensive. Security is so strict that members can’t use their mobile phones there.

“That seems to be his escape place,” a source recently told The Telegraph. Additionally, earlier this week, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan is “separating” herself from Harry.

“She is absolutely separating from him. She hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her,” Angela Levin said on GB News.

The royal author then claimed how Harry has been left doing “all the nasty stuff” while Meghan is “sailing ahead”.

Paul Burrell was on GB News (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Paul Burrell ‘worried’ for Harry amid Meghan split rumours

Last night saw former royal butler Paul Burrell appear on GB News to discuss the split rumours. Speaking to Dan Wootton, he confessed that he’s “worried” about Prince Harry amid the split rumours.

“I’ve always been worried about Harry. I’ve always worried about him,” Paul said. “Am I the only person in the United Kingdom that is thinking ‘Has Harry finally woken up to the truth?’. Has he finally seen the truth in what his wife is doing – that he’s been brainwashed? That he’s been mesmerised by her beauty or something?”

He then continued. “Because we all know that, but he doesn’t seem to see it,” he then added.

Diana’s former butler believes Harry and Meghan will split (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul Burrell addresses Sussex split rumours

Paul then went on to say that he knows Harry has always wanted to be a father. He then said that this “element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature.”

He then said: “If he left this relationship now, he’d lose his children because she’d [Meghan] keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them.”

“But I have no doubt that when this happens – because we all know that it will happen – when it does happen, he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father and his brother will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” he said.

Dan and Paul then suggested that Harry would stay in an “unhappy marriage” due to not wanting to put his children through a divorce similar to the one he witnessed Diana and the King go through when he was younger.

Paul then said that because of this, Harry will “try and stick with the programme for as long as he can. And you will inevitably see cracks in this marriage.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘Upset’ Prince William may be ‘worried about his brother’ amid ‘really shocking news’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.