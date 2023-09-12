Princess Kate feeling ‘increasingly betrayed’ by Prince Harry: ‘Feels like a real stab in the back’

Princess Kate is feeling disappointed by the behaviour of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020 but have consistently made headlines since.

Whether it be for their own projects, collaborations with Netflix and Harry’s book Spare, or for Harry and William‘s estranged connection, they have been in the public eye.

Well, enough is enough, according to a source close to Kate.

Princess Kate is on the edge

The source has alleged to Closer that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s constant jabs have caused a potentially unsalvageable rift.

They claimed: “It’s one thing to air a single grievance and be done with it – but Meghan and Harry haven’t stopped with their snipes and gripes since the moment they left royal life and there have been times it has put a strain on Kate and William.”

Continuing, they went on to speculate: “As much as Kate has respect for the King, she and William are looking towards the future long term when they will one day take over the monarchy. They don’t want to look back on a history that is marked by all of Harry’s toxic words and their silence.”

The statement is set against the backdrop of Harry recently speaking out in his Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games. Harry claimed he wasn’t given help from the royals when he struggled. It’s thought to have struck a particular blow to Kate, especially as Harry had worked with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ on their Heads Together mental health initiative.

The source alleged: “They’ve come to feel increasingly betrayed by Harry. Particularly after all the years they both tried to urge him to get help himself. Hearing him say he wasn’t offered any help feels like a real stab in the back. Kate even said publicly at the time that she and Harry were both advocates for mental health awareness. She and William have strongly stressed to King Charles that it is high time they stand up for themselves and fight back.”

The Invictus Games

Harry was recently spotted at Windsor Castle paying tribute to the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died a year ago on September 8, with the royal family paying tribute privately.

Harry added on a visit to the UK to his trip to Europe for the 2023 Invictus Games.

This year’s Invictus Games started on September 9. They will run until September 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry founded the Games in London in 2014, which have occurred worldwide since.

The Prince’s documentary on the Games was met with mixed reviews from streaming platform users. Meghan was seen arriving in Germany to meet her husband earlier today (September 12).

