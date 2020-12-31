Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a blow after their Spotify podcast failed to land the top spot on the charts in both the UK and the US.

The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, released their premiere episode on Tuesday, December 29.

And despite much hype and an adorable appearance from their son Archie, they haven’t landed the coveted number one spot.

As of New Year’s Eve, Archewell Audio is at number seven on the UK charts.

It is beaten one place by Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast and the number one spot is currently owned by the Joe Rogan Experience.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now podcast stars (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile in the US, Archewell Audio is not currently in the top 20, but at number 26.

Again Joe Rogan Experience dominates the charts at the number one spot.

Read more: The most tweeted about Royals in 2020 revealed

When Archewell Audio initially launched in the UK two days ago, it debuted at number 17 on Spotify’s listings.

And in the US it debuted at 68 on the charts.

Despite this, it is important to consider that many of the top charting podcasts have already been going for months, if not years.

Meghan is already an accomplished public speaker and actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal is estimated to be worth between £20 million – £30 million.

In a joint statement, they said the series would shine a spotlight on unsung heroes.

Read more: Camilla scared of ‘abrasive’ Princess Anne after marrying into Royal Family

And in the premiere ‘holiday special’, they featured both James Corden and Sir Elton John.

The pair both spoke of their experiences in 2020, and how the troubling times have brought them closer to their families.

Tyler Perry and Naomi Osaka also made brief appearances.

We heard little Archie speak for the first time on the Holiday Special episode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And lest we forget, baby Archie, who at just 19 months, wished audiences a Happy New Year.

This was followed by the little tot adorably giggling in the background.

PR guru James Henderson thinks despite a perhaps sluggish start, that the Sussexes could still have a podcast hit on their hands.

Speaking to The Sun, James said: “Access to very well-known people willing to talk out about issues and their thoughts and experiences will always command interest.”

But Majesty editor, Ingrid Seward, told the same publication that she didn’t find the new launch episode very sincere.

Ingrid said: “There’s something that doesn’t ring true.”

Before adding: “And as for poor little Archie, I think he’s wheeled out when he suits Harry and Meghan.”

Did you listen? Let us know what you thought on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.