Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a special episode of their podcast for the holiday season.

And the Archewell Audio recording features a very special guest indeed.

Their son Archie – who was born in May 2019 and is 19 months old – features on the podcast.

And, not only that, the little cutie wishes his mum and dad’s fans a happy new year.

What does Archie say in Prince Harry and Meghan’s podcast?

The couple shared the cute family moment at the very end of their 33-minute podcast.

It also features Sir Elton John and James Corden, as well as quotes from Martin Luther King.

But, of course, it was the presence of young Archie that royal fans were most excited about.

The tot is asked by his parents if appearing on the podcast was fun.

Harry instructs him to speak into the mic and he repeats the word “fun”.

Lovely podcast – and Archie’s voice at the end is a real treat.

Harry then tells him to “repeat after me”.

The proud dad then says “happy”, which Archie repeats.

Harry then says “new”, which Archie repeats, before adding unprompted: “Year.”

The tot then erupts into cute fits of giggles.

What have royal fans said about Archie featuring?

Royal fans loved hearing Archie’s voice in public for the very first time.

Many gushed about his cute American accent.

Others commented on the lovely family picture the podcast painted.

“Archie is adorable. That laugh is everything,” one commented.

“Lovely podcast – and Archie’s voice at the end is a real treat,” said another.

“Archie is the sweetest ever,” another said.

“It’s a thoughtful piece of programming but I suspect will be most commented on for featuring Archie laughing and giggling at the end as he wishes people a Happy New Year.

“And he very much has an American accent,” said another.

What else is on the podcast?

The first episode of the podcast also features quotes from Martin Luther King read my Meghan.

She said: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

The former actresses added: “‘From us I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins.”

On the podcast, Prince Harry also urges listeners to “stay safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

