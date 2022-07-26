Thomas Markle ‘hurt’ by ‘worst blow’ from Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding, biographer claims

The latest news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has revealed claims of a shocking interaction between the duchess and her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years.

As a result, Thomas regularly speaks out in the media about his desire to be close with his daughter.

Thomas has never met Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, and he also didn’t attend their wedding.

However, in Tom Bower’s new biography, it’s claimed that Thomas had hoped to make a special gesture at the ceremony.

“Thomas Markle had become upset by the portrayal of him online and in newspapers across the world as a scruffy, obese, alcoholic hermit,” Tom told OK!.

According to the latest Harry and Meghan news, the duchess stopped her father giving a speech at their wedding (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news: Duchess dealt ‘blow’ to Thomas Markle

As a result, Thomas had hoped to mend fences with a touching tribute at the wedding.

That hurt – that was the worst blow.

“In a rare telephone call, Thomas told Harry he wanted to make a short speech at the wedding reception. Shortly after this, Meghan called to say this was not possible.”

Thomas reportedly told Tom: “That hurt – that was the worst blow.”

Meanwhile, Thomas has had a strained relationship with Meghan since she married into the Royal Family.

Last year, Thomas said he was considering court action in order to see his grandchildren.

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle are estranged (Credit: ITV)

He said during an appearance on Fox News: “I’m hoping Her Majesty the Queen and the people in England will stop and think about the mistakes and bad behaviour of [Archie and Lilibet’s] parents.

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

At the time, he also requested his granddaughter receive her christening at church with the Queen.

Thomas continued: “We shouldn’t be punishing her for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not pawns, not part of the game. And they’re also royals.”

