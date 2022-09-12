Harry and Meghan ‘to fly Archie and Lilibet to UK ahead of Queen’s funeral’

Harry and Meghan may fly their children Archie and Lilibet over to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, reports claim.

The Sussexes will reportedly remain in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period. That finishes a week after the Queen’s funeral service on Monday September 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s three-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, one, are Stateside with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

And because Harry and Meghan were already in Europe when the Queen passed away last Thursday (September 8), it has been over a week since Archie and Lilibet were with their parents.

Harry and Meghan do a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Archie and Lilibet go to the Queen’s funeral?

Some pundits have indicated the Sussex children may be too young to attend the Queen’s funeral.

However, according to the Telegraph, their parents are considering whether Doria and the kids should fly to the UK.

Furthermore, it seems Harry and Meghan intend to stay on this side of the Atlantic as the country mourns following confirmation from a spokesperson.

Additionally, The Sun reports Meghan will not to fly home to pick up Archie and Lilibet as she feels it is “inappropriate” to leave theUK at present.

And so that could mean the Sussexes will spend around a fortnight longer than was expected for their trip. Their engagements before the Queen’s death changed their plans included events in London, Manchester and Germany.

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

Doria Ragland travels with Meghan Markle on her daughter’s wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William ‘olive branch’ to Harry

Reports suggest Harry did not make it to Balmoral before his grandmother passed away.

He travelled separately to William, who flew to Aberdeen airport in a RAF plane with his uncles Andrew and Edward, along with Edward’s wife Sophie.

Reports at the time suggested Harry might also be on board. But he took a private jet from Luton Airport and was reportedly in the air when the palace announced the Queen’s death.

But on Saturday (September 10) evening, Harry – and Meghan – joined his brother and the new Princess of Wales for a walkabout at Windsor to greet well-wishers and inspect floral tributes.

The Sussexes looked at tributes on Saturday evening (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Reports claimed King Charles called William before the Prince of Wales invited his younger brother to participate.

And Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie said on Twitter the approach to Harry and Meghan came late in the day.

He claimed: “The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry greets well-wishers at Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour.

“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

