Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow ahead of next Netflix release

Harry and Meghan have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of the release of the second volume of their Netflix documentary.

The Sussexes’ popularity has plummeted according to polls – a fact that doesn’t bode well for the couple.

Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow

Last week saw the first three episodes from Harry and Meghan‘s new documentary drop on Netflix.

This week will see the remaining three episodes drop on the streaming platform – and they’re expected to cause shockwaves.

However, the royal couple have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of Volume two’s release.

According to YouGov polls, their popularity in the UK has plummeted. The Telegraph reports that YouGov polled 1,677 adults between Wednesday and Thursday last week (December 7 and 8).

Just one third of Brits – 33% – reportedly hold a positive view of Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, three in five – 59% – hold a negative view of the Duke of Sussex.

This represents a 13-point drop since November. This is also his joint lowest score since YouGov began tracking favourability of the royals in 2011.

Meanwhile, things are just as bad for Meghan.

Harry and Meghan’s popularity drops

According to YouGov polls, two-thirds of Brits hold a negative opinion on the Duchess.

This represents a seven-point drop for the 41-year-old since November.

However, the drop in popularity hasn’t just affected Harry and Meghan. Most members of the Royal Family have seen a dip in popularity recently.

The only royal who hasn’t seen a drop in their popularity is Prince Andrew.

According to the polls, the Duke of York has a score of -79. Just 7% have a positive view of him. Meanwhile, 86% hold a negative opinion.

Meghan is the second most unpopular royal with a score of -39.

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain the most popular royals, however, their popularity score has dropped seven points since November.

Princess Anne is the next most popular after them.

Piers Morgan hits out

One person who the Sussexes remain unpopular with is Piers Morgan.

The former GMB star has been very vocal on his opinion of the royals and their documentary recently.

Now, it seems as though the 57-year-0ld has had enough – as he’s called for them to have their titles removed.

Piers took to Twitter yesterday to post a furious tweet about the Sussexes after the second trailer for their documentary dropped.

“King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family,” he tweeted.

“And needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”

His followers were divided. “Makes me happy how triggered you are,” one follower wrote.

“I’d like to thank Meghan & Harry for the great work they’re doing in upsetting Piers Morgan. They’re doing us all proud,” another said.

Others agreed with him though. “We can dream,” one follower said.

“The fact that they still use royal titles is the height of hypocrisy! They cling to the titles because without them they’re NOTHING!” another ranted.

