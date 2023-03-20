Harry and Meghan have been branded “hypocrites” by a royal commentator over a decision they made about Archie and Lilibet.

The expert appears to suggest they feel the couple’s decision to give Archie and Lilibet royal titles was a cynical move to stay “relevant”.

Harry and Meghan blasted by royal commentator

Yesterday (March 19) saw Sky News Australia’s Royal Report air a discussion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The discussion centered around the royal couple’s attendance at the upcoming coronation – asking whether they will go or not.

The commentators on the show also spoke about Archie and Lilibet getting new titles – and appeared to allude to this being a cynical move from the royal couple to stay “relevant”.

It was recently announced that Archie and Lilibet had finally received their royal titles.

The news was confirmed after Lilibet’s christening in LA earlier this month.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

Archie and Lilibet automatically became Prince and Princess following King Charles’ accession to the throne.

Harry and Meghan branded ‘hypocrites’

During a discussion on the Royal Report, royal expert Louise Roberts gave her opinion on the couple.

The royal expert alleged that Harry and Meghan will use the coronation as an opportunity to maintain their relevancy as celebrities in the US.

“It’s a simple equation for the Sussexes: their value is their proximity to the royal family,” she claimed.

They’re only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.

“So, making sure that the children have titles, they still have that link to the institution they loathe and detest,” she continued.

“It’s another dose of hypocrisy from them,” she then went on to say.

“Because those broadcasters and those publishers and that sort of coterie of wealthy friends they’re trying to keep on side won’t hang around for long if that is broken,” she predicted.

Stripping Sussexes of their titles a ‘tricky issue’

Elsewhere in Sky News Australia’s Royal Report, the possibility of the Sussexes having their titles stripped was discussed.

However, according to former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart, removing the couple of their titles is a “tricky issue“.

“That’s really quite a tricky issue, to put it mildly,” he said.

“Because to strip them of those titles would take an act of parliament,” he then continued.

“The King – the monarch – does not have the right to do that on his own,” he then said.

Later in the discussion, he then said: “But the process of stripping Harry – again, let’s not forget, he’s fifth in line to the throne – the process of stripping him of his dukedom is quite a big thing.”

