Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet to bag roles if couple attend Coronation?

According to the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the pair’s two children could get roles in King Charles’ Coronation.

It was recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children had not been invited.

However, it’s since been reported that the Palace is waiting on the couple to decide if they will be attending and bringing their children to the event.

If the pair decide to attend with Archie and Lilibet, the Palace will reportedly discuss what roles the children could play.

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t decided whether to attend yet (Credit: Splashnews)

Latest on Prince Harry and Meghan: Archie and Lilibet to be included in Coronation?

A source also told Mail Online: “Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t.

“Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.”

It comes after it was reported that Kate and Prince William‘s children will play a part in the Coronation.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, participated in the Queen’s funeral procession last September. However, four-year-old Prince Louis was considered “too young” to be involved.

Rehearsal documents for the Coronation, reported by The Times, claims that the Prince of Wales’ children will travel with their parents as the royal party leaves Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be travelling back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, with those next in line to the throne following behind.

Elsewhere, Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles were officially confirmed last week.

King Charles will have his Coronation in May (Credit: Splashnews)

Lilibet christened in Los Angeles

Lilibet was christened recently in LA.

In a statement to confirm the news, she was referred to as Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to People, a spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.

Lilibet and Archie received their royal titles when their grandfather, Charles, became King last year.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly had a strained relationship with the Royal Family for years. It came to a head when the pair decided to step back from being senior royal in 2020.

Things only worsened during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and the release of their Netflix show last year.

Meanwhile, Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, reportedly sparked further rifts within the monarchy.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation?

It’s the big question on many people’s lips – will Harry and Meghan come back to the UK for the Coronation?

Their spokesperson recently confirmed that they’ve had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office about the event.

They said: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.