Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may keep hold of their titles for a while yet if a royal expert is to be believed.

Amid calls for the Sussexes to be stripped of their royal titles, a royal expert has claimed it’s not going to be quite as easy as some hope.

There have been calls for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles (Credit: Netflix)

‘Tricky issue’ to strip Harry and Meghan of titles

Ever since Harry and Meghan left life as working royals, there have been calls from some for them to be stripped of their royal titles.

The Oprah interview, shocking Netflix series, and Harry‘s bombshell autobiography have seen calls grow even louder.

However, according to a royal expert, stripping the royal couple of their titles isn’t going to be an easy task.

ITN’s royal editor, Tim Ewart, appeared on Sky News Australia’s Royal Report yesterday (Sunday, March 19).

During his appearance on the show, Tim covered a range of royal topics, including, of course, Harry and Meghan.

It was during this appearance that Tim revealed that stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles would be a “tricky issue”.

Tim was on Sky News yesterday (Credit: Sky News Australia / YouTube)

How difficult would it be to strip Harry and Meghan of titles?

Tim explained that not only do some people think the couple shouldn’t be in the Royal Family – they shouldn’t be the “Duke and Duchess any more”.

“But that’s a really a quite a tricky issue to put it mildly,” he claimed.

He then revealed why it would be such a difficult issue.

“Because to strip them of those titles would take an act of Parliament,” he then said.

“The King – the monarch – does not have the right to do that on his own,” he then continued.

“He can take away their Royal Highness titles, or at least require them not to use them, which is the position at the moment with both Harry and Meghan, and with Prince Andrew.”

Harry will have his title for a while, it seems (Credit: Netflix)

Duke of Sussex to be stripped of title?

Tim then continued, explaining that Harry, Meghan, and Andrew are still technically Royal Highnesses.

However, they have agreed not to use these titles in public.

The royal expert then continued, explaining why it’s going to be so difficult.

“But the process of stripping Harry – again, let’s not forget, he’s fifth in line to the throne – the process of stripping him of his Dukedom is quite a big thing,” he said.

The process of stripping him of his Dukedom is quite a big thing.

“That would have to go to Parliament. How would MP’s vote? Well, it’s a tough one to guess,” he said.

He then went on to suggest that it’s likely a process the King wouldn’t be “keen” on starting.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet to bag roles if couple attend Coronation?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.