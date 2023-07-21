‘Truth’ about Meghan Markle ‘tipping off’ paparazzi revealed

The truth about the Duchess of Sussex reportedly “tipping off” paparazzi and “staging” pictures has been revealed.

Meghan has been accused in the past of letting paps know her whereabouts so she can have her picture taken.

Meghan has been accused of setting up paparazzi shots (Credit: Netflix)

Truth behind Duchess of Sussex ‘tipping’ paparazzi off revealed

Last week, Meghan was spotted smiling at cameras as she walked around her local farmer’s market in Montecito. The Duchess of Sussex has previously been accused of tipping off paparazzi so that they can take pictures of her.

However, according to one of the photographers who was at the farmer’s market, this isn’t the case. Jill Ishkanian claims Meghan “absolutely does not” tip off paps.

“No one calls me, trust me. I have absolutely no support, I do everything by myself. It’s a total pain in the butt when you get their picture to be totally honest,” she said.

She then revealed that she wasn’t even trying to snap Meghan at the market – she was actually after Katy Perry‘s father.

“I saw a pink and white striped golf cart with Katy Perry’s dad holding flowers standing next to it talking to someone,” she told Newsweek. She then said she didn’t know it was Meghan until she saw her security.

Meghan enjoyed the farmer’s market (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duchess of Sussex ‘laid back’ at farmer’s market

Meghan’s appearance at the farmer’s market showed that she is “enjoying a simpler life“, according to a therapist.

Senior therapist Sally Baker told the Mirror that Meghan seemed to be taking advantage of the “simple pleasures” of her neighbourhood at the market.

“The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British royal family,” Baker said.

“This outing underscores Meghan’s intention to live her life as she and Harry created it,” she then continued.

“It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British royal family,” she then added.

Harry and Meghan are believed to be spending some time apart (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan spending time apart?

In other Sussex-related news, the Duke and Duchess are reportedly spending some time apart.

Harry is reportedly heading to Africa soon to film a new documentary. They say that the continent is Harry’s “second home”. They also said that it’s where he feels “most like himself”.

However, Meghan won’t be accompanying him. The break is reportedly much-needed for Harry, as the source alleges all the recent “stress” has made his and Meghan’s lives a “living hell”.

The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure.

Speaking to Radar Online, the source said: “The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.

“That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” they ten added.

