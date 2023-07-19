’Stress’ and ‘emotional issues’ making Harry and Meghan’s life a ‘living hell’ as pair take ’time apart’

Harry and Meghan are reportedly taking “time apart” as “stress” and “emotional issues” start to take their toll on the royal couple, in latest news.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive recently following reports Harry and Meghan are ending things. The two have reportedly had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time”.

And now, an insider has alleged that their lives are becoming a “living hell”.

Is there trouble in paradise for Harry and Meghan? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

Rumours that Harry and Meghan are getting divorced have been swirling around the royal couple recently. Some royal experts and commentators claim it’s the beginning of the end of their marriage. However, friends have reportedly spoken out and dispelled the rumours.

But it’s fair to say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have certainly been dogged by problems of late. They were branded ‘grifters’ by a Spotify exec and they lost their lucrative reported £18m deal with the streaming platform.

Now, an insider has claimed that the “hits keep on coming” for Harry and Meghan. So much so that the pair are allegedly “taking time apart”.

Harry and Meghan to take time apart?

Harry, who tied the knot with Meghan back in 2018, is reportedly heading on a trip to Africa soon to film a documentary. But Meghan will not be joining him.

However, his solo trip away could be just what Harry needs, an insider has claimed. They say the continent is Harry’s “second home”. It’s also a place where he feels “most like himself”. The break is reportedly much-needed for Harry, as the source alleged all the “stress” has made his and Meghan’s lives a “living hell”.

Harry and Meghan are apparently under ‘stress’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan: Couple’s ‘lives have become a living hell’

Speaking to Radar Online, the insider went on to claim: “The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.”

They added: “That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan comment.

Meghan ‘regrets’ Harry’s explosive memoir

In other Harry and Meghan news, apparently she harboured some “regret” over Harry‘s explosive memoir, which released back in January.

“Meghan can now see that, whether it’s fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it’s not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” a source previously told Heat.

“She’s now regretting that she wasn’t more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together,” they then said.

“This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry’s book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere,” they then added.

