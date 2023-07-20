Prince Harry’s sad ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet: ‘It must be hard for him’

In the latest Prince Harry news, former royal butler Grant Harrold has discussed one of the royal’s possible regrets over his children Archie and Lilibet.

Grant worked as a butler for King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, between 2004 and 2011. He also spent time looking after Prince William and Princess Kate. Working so closely with the family, he came to know them on a personal basis.

“I always knew Kate as Kate, never as Catherine or as Her Royal Highness,” he said. “I know them as Kate and William.”

Speaking to SpinGenie, he used this intimate knowledge of the royal family to predict how they will be spending the summer.

Prince William and Prince Harry spent many childhood summers at Balmoral (Credit: BBC)

‘First summer with the King’

Ahead of the summer, Grant revealed the plans that the royals have in place. It is of course King Charles’ first summer as King, and he is expected to spend it at Balmoral as his late mother the Queen used to.

“The King has already got his own private home at Balmoral. Now, he’s a huge believer in traditional protocol. He will go up to Scotland at the end of this month… My gut is telling me that he will do the whole ceremony of arriving at Balmoral.”

Grant said that the wider royal family, such as the Waleses, will be sure to visit the King there.

William and Harry spent a lot of time in Scotland when they were younger.

“William and Harry spent a lot of time in Scotland with their family when they were younger. And I think William and Kate will continue that tradition with George, Louis and Charlotte.” He said: “They’ll continue to bring them along and have their holidays. It’s going to be a place they will want George to enjoy and remember when he grows up.”

“It must be hard” for Prince Harry, says royal butler (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s sad ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet

Turning to King Charles’ other son, Grant reflected on the fact that Prince Harry will probably be missing out on the family reunion at Balmoral.

“It’s a shame Harry’s children won’t have the same relationship with Balmoral that William’s have,” he mused. He said the Duke of Sussex “absolutely” enjoyed the summers he used to spend as Balmoral as a child and would probably regret that his children could not have the same.

“I think he wishes he could experience it with his children more. It must be hard for him,” the former royal butler said. He also pointed to the significance of the place to Harry in particular: “He was up there when his mother died. Balmoral has been at the front of a lot of serious historical events.”

