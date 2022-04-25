The Duchess of Cambridge proved how thrifty she is when she rocked up with Prince William to commemorate Anzac Day (April 25).

Kate, 40, made sure all eyes were on her in a stunning white Alexander McQueen coat dress and matching headband.

The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the royal couple as they made their way inside Westminster Abbey.

Of course Kate looked polished to perfection, but eagle-eyed fans knew her outfit had a special meaning.

The Duchess’ dress has a special meaning (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Duchess of Cambridge outfit today

Kate wore the gorgeous dress to her daughter Princess Charlotte‘s christening.

Fans went wild in 2015 when she first showcased the look, which the Duchess later wore again.

Kate also sported the outfit in 2017 when she joined Prince William in Belgium to commemorate 100 years since the battle of Passchendaele in the First World War.

Read more: Inside William and Kate’s ‘heated’ rows: Duke ‘is a shouter when he loses it’

For Anzac Day she teamed the coat dress with a trendy headband from milliner Jane Taylor.

Kate also wore Princess Diana‘s Collingwood earrings as a tribute to her late mother-in-law, reports MailOnline.

Anzac Day

Anzac Day has been celebrated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings when King George V attended a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

In the Queen’s absence, William and Kate attended the service and met with the Dean of Westminster.

The event is one of several the monarch, 96, has missed in recent weeks.

Her Majesty is still reportedly suffering from ‘reduced mobility’ and has only recently recovered from Covid.

However she reportedly remains in good spirits and will hopefully make an appearance for the Jubilee celebrations in June.

William and Harry latest

After Prince Harry’s whistle-stop tour to the UK, there are hopes he and William may be able to become pals again.

The pair’s relationship became strained after Harry and Meghan ditched their royal duties, according to reports.

The Invictus Games star is now said to be keen to get a mediator onboard in a bid to build bridges.

Prince Harry apparently keen to repair his relationship with Prince William (Credit: Cover Images)

While unable to see his brother, who was away skiing, Harry did catch up with his grandmother while he was back in Blighty.

What the pair talked about remains largely under wraps but the father-of-two gave a hint to US broadcaster NBC.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Are Mitch and Ella still together? What happened after final vows?

He told the channel he wanted to make sure the monarch was “protected”.

But Harry’s comments proved to be divisive with Meghan’s estranged sister Samantha branding the royal a ‘hypocrite’.

Let us know what you think of Kate’s outfit on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix