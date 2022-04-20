MAFS Australia viewers were stunned to see Mitch dump Ella at their final vows ceremony tonight (April 20).

After two months of build-up, everything came to a head during season 9 episode 35 of MAFSA.

Ella and Mitch were one of the strongest couples in the experiment initially. However, that all came crashing down during the finale show.

Mitch revealed to shocked Ella that he hadn’t made a final decision about whether to stay together or not.

*CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Mitch wasn’t ready to commit to Ella on MAFS Australia (Credit: E4)

As a result, he asked the bride for “patience” and said he would not be forced into making a decision until he felt ready and able.

“I’m sorry Ella, but right now I just can’t give you the commitment I know you want. I know this is not what you want to hear but what I ask from you today is patience, but all I can be is honest and this is how I feel.”

Surprisingly, things actually worked out at first.

When the reunion came around (which air in the UK April 21 and April 25), Ella and Mitch turned up together.

“I missed her and I was always thinking about her, I was like ‘I want Ella to be in my world’.

“We’re together, she’s my girlfriend,” Mitch told the experts at the reunion.

Are Ella and Mitchell still together?

However, their post-show bliss didn’t last long and the pair soon began to fizzle out.

Mitch refused to move to Melbourne, and it became the final nail in the coffin for the couple.

Shortly before they confirmed their split, rumours began to swirl of a possible couple swap.

Ella was photographed at the beach with Brent on Valentine’s Day in Sydney. Meanwhile, Tamara and Mitch were seen together on the same day in Brisbane.

Ella was stunned when Mitchell said he needed more time on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

“I mean, I’ve been sent a lot of photos, screenshots and conversations so it’s really hard to deny what’s going on but I just can’t confirm it,” said Ella regarding the rumours.

Meanwhile, Ella recently opened up about their relationship on The Handbags podcast, saying: “He’s the coldest person I’ve ever met.

“He doesn’t believe in monogamous relationships. Mitchell is an enigma. I’ve dated a lot of men, and I am good at reading people. I have never met anyone like Mitchell. He is wired so differently.

“His first thing was: ‘I don’t really believe in marriage’. And I’m like, don’t I have a ring on and you read vows?”

Is Ella dating Brent from MAFS Australia?

On the rumours that she’s romantically linked to Brent, Ella added that she just isn’t in the right headspace for a relationship yet.

“I’m gonna be completely honest, I’m still just healing and getting over stuff like with Mitchell and Tamara and just like all the all the crap that’s been going on in the past few months,” she told the podcast.

“We do hang out, we actually spend a bit of time together but I’m just not ready. Like I’m just not there.”

Catch the MAFS Australia reunion shows on E4 tomorrow (April 21) and Monday (April 25) at 8.30pm and 7.30pm.

