The estranged sister of Meghan Markle has blasted Prince Harry after his recent visit to the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped in to see Her Majesty en route to the Invictus Games last week.

In a recent interview with US programme the Today Show, Harry claimed he wanted to make sure his grandmother, 96, was “protected”.

But Samantha Markle isn’t having any of it.

Samantha Markle has blasted Prince Harry for his comments about the Queen (Credit: GB News)

Meghan Markle sister

Speaking to LBC today (April 22), Samantha branded Prince Harry a ‘hypocrite’.

Read more: Prince Harry under fire for comments about ‘protecting’ the Queen

Referring to his bombshell interview with NBC, she said: “Harry came out and said he just wants to protect the Queen, well that’s like sitting there lighting the fuse of a cannon ball and saying ‘wait, I am lighting this cannon ball here it comes, but I am protecting you.’

“It doesn’t work that way, it is such hypocrisy and the actions don’t speak as loudly as the words.”

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘hypocrisy’ by Meghan Markle’s sister (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry latest

The fractious relationship between Samantha and Meghan has been well publicised.

The former Suits actress didn’t invite her sister to her wedding and Samantha says she’s ‘no longer interested’ in repairing their friendship.

Stating that she was ‘withdrawing the olive branch’, she said Meghan “needs to change”.

Read more: Meet the cast of Holly Willoughby’s Freeze the Fear

Samantha also suggested that reports of her sister being racially targeted were just a “decoy”.

“I don’t buy it. I think when it came to her being held accountable for her own actions, suddenly the decoy was the race card,” she said.

Samantha also claimed her father Thomas Markle had not been allowed to see Meghan’s children.

The couple have been criticised by Meghan’s sister Samantha (Credit: Cover Images)

Following their recent trip to Europe, there are reports Meghan and Harry might make an appearance at the Queen’s Jubilee in June.

Harry is said to be hoping for a reconciliation with his brother Prince William after their relationship reportedly became strained.

In a watershed moment, Meghan and Harry decided to ditch their royal duties in 2020.

William was said to have been particularly hurt and Samantha made her feelings on the matter very clear.

She accused the L.A-based couple of “abandoning” the Royal Family.

Suggesting the Queen would have been sad after the decision, Samantha also pointed out the couple enjoyed a $40m wedding before they left the UK.

Whether the couple return to Britain in June remains to be seen, but it doesn’t look like the Markles are any closer to building bridges.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.