Duchess Kate has reportedly joked Prince Louis is the only one of her three children to resemble her.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wed Prince William in 2011. Their eldest – and eventual heir to the throne – Prince George arrived just over two years later.

Just under two years after that, Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte.

And the Cambridges’ youngest, Louis, attained fifth in the line of succession when he was born in April 2018.

Which one of Kate Middleton’s children most looks like her? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who the Cambridge children ‘look like’

As their children have gotten older, royal fans have enjoyed spotting family characteristics in the royal siblings’ features.

Indeed, George is frequently said to resemble his father and his great-uncle Charles Spencer.

Other observers, meanwhile, can’t help but notice how similar the Queen as a child looked like Charlotte.

And there is certainly more than a hint of his grandfather, Michael Middleton, about Louis.

Prince Louis almost stole the show more than once during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Duchess Kate ‘jokes about Prince Louis’

Now, according to People magazine, it is claimed Kate has made lighthearted comments about how it is her four-year-old who most looks like her.

An unnamed friend is quoted as telling the US mag: “Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate.”

Kate Middleton holds the hand of ‘her little lookalike’ Prince Louis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet.

“She often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

Not that Kate would necessarily approve of the language the royal insider is said to have used.

That’s because, according to reports, the word “kids” is said to be banned from use around the little ones.

Author Louise Herren claimed to the Mirror: “The word ‘kid’ is banned.

“It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals.”

