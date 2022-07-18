Prince George dubbed a ‘daddy’s boy’ but does a ‘sweet’ thing for mum Kate Middleton

Prince George helps his mother Kate Middleton out around their royal home with chores, a magazine has claimed.

While many may roll their eyes at the suggestion the future Queen Consort and a future King don’t have other people to tidy up after them, Us Weekly hints George is motivated to do so.

Furthermore, the eight-year-old is said to be very much a “daddy’s boy” and “protective” of his siblings.

Prince George is said to be ‘around the top of his class’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How does Prince George help Kate Middleton at home?

According to the magazine article, an anonymous insider reckons George is permitted more play time for assisting his mum.

He is also said to enjoy a strong bond with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The unnamed source said: “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

Prince George is said to be ‘protective’ of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Top of the class’

Additionally, George is said to be quite bright academically, too.

A source is credited as telling the publication: “George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class.”

Furthermore, although he apparently assists his mother with domestic tasks, George also revels in getting outside too.

Prince George and Prince William applaud at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The magazine also claims he is an avid sports fan, which he shares in common with his father Prince William.

Over the past twelve months George has been pictured at the Euro 202o final as well as Wimbledon more recently.

The source added the young royal can talk at length about his favourite football players and also enjoys rugby and cricket.

They added: “He’s definitely a daddy’s boy. It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”