Duchess Kate delighted royal fans earlier today (June 25) as she shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Armed Forced Day.

In a series of pictures posted on social media, Kate could be seen wearing camouflage gear as she met members of the Armed Forces.

She could also be seen in the cockpit of a plane and getting to grips with some of the machinery.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been widely praised over the upload (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess Kate celebrates Armed Forces Day

Kate uploaded a heartfelt message, signed off with the letter “C”.

She said: “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world.

“Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Read more: Princess Charlotte to get ‘new title’ when Prince William becomes king?

She then revealed her secret trip to spend time with the British Army last year.

“Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits.

“It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all.

“I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

‘Nothing can stop our duchess!’

Royal fans quickly took to the comments section full of praise for Kate.

One said: “What a wonderful message from our amazing #duchessofcambridge. And a lovely surprise with that! There’s nothing she can’t do.”

Another added: “Camo looks good on the Duchess.”

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

A third said: “This is amazing from Duchess Catherine in a military uniform. I love this.”

“This picture depicts what real royalty is like!” declared another.

This is amazing from Duchess Catherine in a military uniform. I love this.

“Amazing, nothing can stop our Duchess!” said another.

“Not gonna lie, Kate looks badass!” said another.

“Absolutely LOVE this! Action girl Catherine!” declared another.

Royal fans issue plea for Kate

However, others took the time to issue a plea to the royals about Kate.

Namely that they want her to be named as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

“Hand her the Grenadier Guards!” said one.

“C’mon @theroyalfamily announce Kate as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards,” said another.

“@GrenadierGdscan you pls get the services of this lady before sh’s snatched up by another force?” another urged.

Of course, the role was once held by disgraced Prince Andrew.

And if has long been rumoured that Kate is first in line to take over the role.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.