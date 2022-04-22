Duchess Kate has been tipped to take over a key royal role from disgraced Prince Andrew.

Of course, the Duke of York was stripped of his military titles following the civil sex assault lawsuit.

And, as a result, the Duchess of Cambridge is being “seriously considered” for one of the positions – and it’ll make her the first woman to hold the role in 80 years.

Duchess Kate has been tipped for a new royal role (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess Kate to take over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

Kate has long been tipped to take over as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, but this week a senior royal source has confirmed: “It’s being seriously considered.”

The role was held by Prince Andrew, who took over from Prince Philip when he retired from royal duties in 2017.

Once Andrew was dropped from the role, it fell automatically to the Queen.

Of course, she held the role back in 1942 when she was Princess Elizabeth.

And, should Kate take over, she would be the first female colonel of the regiment for 80 years.

Prince Andrew was axed as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Credit: Cover Images)

What is the role of the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards?

Formed by King Charles II 366 years ago, the Grenadier Guards have fought in almost every major campaign of the British Army.

This includes the Napoleonic, Crimean, Boer, First and Second World Wars.

The royal colonel will typically be present at medal parades. They also attend regimental gatherings, dinners and galas.

It comes amid news the Duchess of Cambridge is being lined up to attend the next Sovereign’s Parade. It takes place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

It’s said she will stand in for the Queen at the event, which takes place three times a year in April, August and December.

Of course, Kate watched as then boyfriend Prince William graduated from the academy as an officer in 2006.

She has also attended military functions with William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

It’s not required for a royal to have military experience to be appointed colonel of a regiment.

Standing in for the Queen at the summer parade would be a strong indication, it’s been reported, that Kate will soon be handed an honorary military title.

The Grenadier Guards want Kate

Senior members of the Grenadier Guards have apparently been lobbying for Kate to be handed the role since early this year.

We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved. She never seems to put a foot wrong.

One senior member of the regiment told The Sunday Times: “From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate.

“Everything she has taken on she really commits to. We want someone who will really engage with us.”

