Camilla left royal butler ‘in tears’ over heartbreaking gesture at Clarence House

Queen Camilla once made a gesture which left a royal butler in tears.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold recalled the emotional moment in which some children who were sadly dying visited Clarence House to decorate a Christmas tree with Camilla.

Mr Harrold said the “heartbreaking” gesture that saw Camilla open the doors of the palace left him in tears. So much so that he had to “leave the room” to compose himself.

Camilla once left royal butler ‘in tears’ over heartbreaking gesture at Clarence House (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla’s gesture that left butler ‘in tears’

In an interview with Slingo, Mr Harrold spoke about Camilla being a “caring and compassionate lady”.

She had a tear in her eye but she still carried on doing it.

He recalled: “I remember at Clarence House at Christmas, children that are sadly dying are invited to Clarence House to decorate the Christmas tree with her. It was the most heartbreaking thing I have ever been involved in. I had to leave the room because I was crying so much and she carried on doing it.”

Camilla’s gesture revealed

He continued: “That’s what I think was amazing. She had a tear in her eye but she still carried on doing it and it’s the same when she’s presenting medals to any service persons who came back from Afghanistan.”

Grant then added: “Again I was finding it really upsetting hearing the stories and she was moved but able to carry on doing what she was doing, I think people want that. I think in carrying out the duties people have seen she’s a very kind, caring and compassionate lady first and foremost.”

The comments will surely go a long way in helping to further enamour the British public with Camilla. In recent years there’s been a significant warming to Charles’ wife, with new research suggesting her popularity is rising. She also seems to have grown much closer to the Prince and Princess of Wales, something that will surely do her reputation the world of good.

Kate has been hailed as a peacemaker between her husband and his stepmother. Royal expert Angela Levin explained recently: “Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority.”

Grant Harrold praised Camilla’s compassion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen’s wish for Camilla

The late Queen was also a Camilla fan. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, Camilla became the Queen Consort as Charles became King. Before her death, the Queen said it was her ‘wish’ for Camilla to become Queen Consort. She is now widely known as Queen Camilla.

Grant added: “What was nice from my point of view was that she always did things to make me feel part of the team, she was always really kind. She was always caring and compassionate and I saw her about five or six months ago in Scotland and as soon as she saw me she recognised me.”

