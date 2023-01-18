Camilla, Queen Consort smiling
Prince Harry news: Camilla makes admission about ‘precious time’ with King Charles on first solo outing since claims

A rough week for the royals…

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Following the release of Spare by Prince Harry, Queen Consort Camilla returned to work for the first time today (January 18).

Camilla was in great spirits as she visited the University of Aberdeen and talked of “precious time” with King Charles in Scotland.

Camilla said: “Coming to this university, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me.”

In her address to staff and students, she added: “My husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire.”

Camilla and King Charles waving
Harry confessed that he asked Charles not to marry Camilla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla’s dignified in the face of Harry swipes

It’s the first outing Camilla has made since Prince Harry unleashed a number of swipes at her in his memoir Spare.

While doing publicity for the book, Harry called Camilla “dangerous” and a “villain”.

Speaking on American show 60 Minutes, he said: “She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage.

“She needed to rehabilitate her image.

“The need for her to rehabilitate her image… that made her dangerous because of the connections she was forging within the British press.”

Harry also recalled wondering if Camilla would be “like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories”.

He later told Good Morning America that he doesn’t consider her to be a wicked stepmother.

Harry added that he has “a huge amount of compassion for her”.

Prince Harry on 60 Minutes
Prince Harry discussed his new book Spare on US programme 60 Minutes (Credit: YouTube)

Putting a brave face on things

Meanwhile, Camilla remained upbeat and some suggested that Harry’s smears have only sealed his fate, not hers.

During her trip to Scotland, she talked of the “great honour” of being made a chancellor of the University of Aberdeen.

The Queen Consort explained that one of her roles was to “defend the university so that ‘raven wolves do not invade the college and its flock’.”

She then joked that she was lucky she hadn’t to take on that particular task just yet.

