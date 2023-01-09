Prince Harry news: Camilla ‘smears have sealed Duke’s fate,’ expert claims

In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex’s “smears” of Camilla has sealed his fate, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex’s accusations aimed at the Queen Consort are unlikely to damage her reputation, the royal expert claims – if anything they’ll strengthen it.

Prince Harry news

In his memoir Spare, Harry takes aim at the Queen Consort, accusing her of once “sacrificing” him on “her personal PR altar”.

During a US interview recently, the 38-year-old also said his stepmother was once “the villain”.

However, Harry did insist that he doesn’t see Camilla as an “evil stepmother”.

He told Good Morning America in a separate interview today: “I love every member of my family. She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother, I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation, her own image, for her own sake.”

Now, writing in the Telegraph, historian Simon Heffer – who knows Camilla – has claimed that Harry’s smearing of his stepmother has “sealed his fate”.

“The Duke seems oblivious to the fact that his stepmother now occupies a higher place in the public’s regard than he does – thanks not just to her own public service, but also to his own ill-judged behaviour,” he wrote.

Camilla ‘smears have sealed his fate’

Simon then went on to list some of the comments Harry has reportedly written about Camilla in his new book, including where he speculated whether she would be a “wicked stepmother” to him and Prince William.

However, he doesn’t believe Harry’s jibes will impact his stepmother.

“His view of the Queen Consort is unlikely to do her any damage at all: indeed, it is more likely to build further the sympathy and regard the public have developed for her,” he wrote.

His view of the Queen Consort is unlikely to do her any damage at all

He also accused Harry of “failing” in his mission to damage the monarchy.

ED has contacted the Palace and Harry’s reps for comment.

Harry warned

Following his interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex has been issued a warning by royal author Tom Bower.

Speaking in OK! Magazine, he said that he doesn’t believe the royal brothers will be able to reconcile now.

He also said that Prince William and Kate will feel “betrayed” by the Duke.

“William will feel wretched. I think both William and Kate will feel absolutely betrayed but I think they felt betrayed even before the wedding,” he said.

“There is no way back now for Harry with William, or the family. How can you reconcile with people who have done all this? It makes him seem human [by asking to reconcile] but Harry isn’t the victim, I believe he and Meghan are the aggressors,” he then said.

