Prince Harry during ITV interview, Camilla smiling during engagement
Royals

Prince Harry news: Camilla ‘smears have sealed Duke’s fate,’ expert claims

Harry's not held back when it comes to the Queen Consort

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex’s “smears” of Camilla has sealed his fate, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex’s accusations aimed at the Queen Consort are unlikely to damage her reputation, the royal expert claims – if anything they’ll strengthen it.

Camilla, Queen Consort smiling
Camilla has been slammed by the Duke of Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

In his memoir Spare, Harry takes aim at the Queen Consort, accusing her of once “sacrificing” him on “her personal PR altar”.

During a US interview recently, the 38-year-old also said his stepmother was once “the villain”.

However, Harry did insist that he doesn’t see Camilla as an “evil stepmother”.

He told Good Morning America in a separate interview today: “I love every member of my family. She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother, I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation, her own image, for her own sake.”

Now, writing in the Telegraph, historian Simon Heffer – who knows Camilla – has claimed that Harry’s smearing of his stepmother has “sealed his fate”.

“The Duke seems oblivious to the fact that his stepmother now occupies a higher place in the public’s regard than he does – thanks not just to her own public service, but also to his own ill-judged behaviour,” he wrote.

Prince Harry in his CBS interview
Harry hit out at Camilla (Credit: The Project / YouTube)

Camilla ‘smears have sealed his fate’

Simon then went on to list some of the comments Harry has reportedly written about Camilla in his new book, including where he speculated whether she would be a “wicked stepmother” to him and Prince William.

However, he doesn’t believe Harry’s jibes will impact his stepmother.

“His view of the Queen Consort is unlikely to do her any damage at all: indeed, it is more likely to build further the sympathy and regard the public have developed for her,” he wrote.

His view of the Queen Consort is unlikely to do her any damage at all

He also accused Harry of “failing” in his mission to damage the monarchy.

ED has contacted the Palace and Harry’s reps for comment.

Prince Harry during ITV interview
Harry has been issued a warning (Credit: ITV)

Harry warned

Following his interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex has been issued a warning by royal author Tom Bower.

Speaking in OK! Magazine, he said that he doesn’t believe the royal brothers will be able to reconcile now.

He also said that Prince William and Kate will feel “betrayed” by the Duke.

“William will feel wretched. I think both William and Kate will feel absolutely betrayed but I think they felt betrayed even before the wedding,” he said.

“There is no way back now for Harry with William, or the family. How can you reconcile with people who have done all this? It makes him seem human [by asking to reconcile] but Harry isn’t the victim, I believe he and Meghan are the aggressors,” he then said.

Read more: Princess Kate fans rally around on birthday today as Charles and Camilla send message after Harry interview

Prince Harry Once Viewed The Queen Consort As 'The Villain' | Good Morning Britain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Camilla Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Silent Witness season 26 Familiar Faces cast
Silent Witness season 26 Familiar Faces cast: Kate Robbins and Jack Ryder star!
Survivor BBC One
Survivor UK on BBC One: Controversial reality series to make dramatic comeback with TV reboot
Silent Witness series 26 review
OPINION: After 26 years, is it finally time for Silent Witness to be axed?
Peter Andre on This Morning, wife Emily smiling at event
Peter Andre breaks silence on rumours wife Emily is pregnant: ‘We have our hands full’
Prince Harry speaks during his interview, Princess Kate Middleton smiles
Princess Kate fans rally around on birthday today as Charles and Camilla send message after Harry interview
Alastair Michael and David Caves in character in Silent Witness 26
Silent Witness cast on BBC One: Who plays Velvy Schur?