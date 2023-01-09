Prince Harry speaks during his interview, Princess Kate Middleton smiles
Royals

Princess Kate fans rally around on birthday today as Charles and Camilla send message after Harry interview

Turns 41 today

By Robert Leigh

Princess Kate has received support – as well as birthday wishes – from fans on the occasion of her 41st birthday today.

King Charles and Camilla sent Prince William’s wife all their best on Instagram and Twitter, sharing an image of Kate receiving a bunch of flowers from a young admirer.

The snap was accompanied by the message: “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

However, following revelations from Prince Harry in his interviews with ITV and 60 Minutes, some of Kate’s supporters blasted her brother-in-law over the timing of his publicity campaign for memoir Spare.

Prince Harry speaks during interview
Prince Harry appeared in two TV interviews that aired yesterday evening (Credit: 60 Minutes YouTube)

What did Prince Harry say about Kate Middleton?

During the course of his ITV chat with Tom Bradby, Harry was asked about an alleged row between Kate and Meghan Markle in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding.

The Duke indicated it was Meghan left in tears, according to his book. And instead it was Kate who arrived with flowers the next day to apologise, his claims suggest.

“There’s been over 25 versions of that story now,” Harry said.

Harry also said it wasn’t a question for him why the issue was not corrected or clarified by Buckingham Palace.

He said: “Tensions were high. But it wasn’t a case of ‘she did this.’ That’s not what this was about.

“But the Palace still could have come out and said: ‘This never happened.'”

Harry also agreed it was “fair” that William and Kate ‘had a barrier’ to welcoming Meghan ‘from the get go’ for “lots of different reasons”.

He said “a lot of stereotyping […] was happening”, adding: “If you are, as a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency to where you can actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

Kate Middleton looks at Prince Harry during royal engagement
Harry mentioned Kate in his ITV interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rally round Princess Kate on her birthday

Supporters flooded social media with birthday wishes for their beloved Kate – and some Twitter users even claimed the day may have been targeted as part of Spare’s PR drive.

“Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales! Kate is the best thing that happened to the British Royal Family in this century,” one fan claimed.

Another wrote: “Today is our Princess of Wales’ birthday. I hope William and Kate have a lovely day today and hope William, George, Charlotte and Louis spoil Catherine. Happy birthday my Princess.”

And a third added: “Happy Birthday Kate x. I hope Harry’s publicity isn’t spoiling your day.”

I hope Harry’s publicity isn’t spoiling your day.

“I can’t believe Harry is doing this to Kate on the eve of her birthday,” tweeted another person yesterday.

“How mean of Prince Harry to give these interviews and have his book published just before and after Kate’s birthday,” another accused her brother-in-law.

And another fan added: “My sympathies are with Kate and William as Harry continues to behave like this.”

Read more: Princess Kate’s ‘close relationship’ with Charles revealed as he ‘feels lucky to have her’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Camilla Kate Middleton King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Lucille and Cyril sit at a table/Lucille frowns in the Poplar in Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife fans fear for Lucille after emotional ‘exit’ in last night’s episode
Prince Harry during ITV interview, Camilla and King Charles smiling in public
Prince Harry interview: Duke ‘has unresolved issues’ with Charles and Camilla, warns expert
Camilla smiles, Prince Harry looks downwards
Prince Harry under fire as he describes Camilla as ‘the villain’ in US interview
Prince Harry and King Charles on his way to church
Prince Harry news: Royal fans share concerns as King Charles seen heading to church
Prince Harry and King Charles looking annoyed
Prince Harry coronation role in doubt as King Charles ‘writes him out’
Prince Harry speaks during ITV interview, Prince William looks back over his shoulder
Prince Harry: The Interview: The most shocking revelations and allegations