Princess Kate fans rally around on birthday today as Charles and Camilla send message after Harry interview

Princess Kate has received support – as well as birthday wishes – from fans on the occasion of her 41st birthday today.

King Charles and Camilla sent Prince William’s wife all their best on Instagram and Twitter, sharing an image of Kate receiving a bunch of flowers from a young admirer.

The snap was accompanied by the message: “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

However, following revelations from Prince Harry in his interviews with ITV and 60 Minutes, some of Kate’s supporters blasted her brother-in-law over the timing of his publicity campaign for memoir Spare.

Prince Harry appeared in two TV interviews that aired yesterday evening (Credit: 60 Minutes YouTube)

What did Prince Harry say about Kate Middleton?

During the course of his ITV chat with Tom Bradby, Harry was asked about an alleged row between Kate and Meghan Markle in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding.

The Duke indicated it was Meghan left in tears, according to his book. And instead it was Kate who arrived with flowers the next day to apologise, his claims suggest.

“There’s been over 25 versions of that story now,” Harry said.

The Abbey bells are ringing to celebrate the birthday of The Princess of Wales🎈#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/arPVUVJ7UL — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) January 9, 2023

Harry also said it wasn’t a question for him why the issue was not corrected or clarified by Buckingham Palace.

He said: “Tensions were high. But it wasn’t a case of ‘she did this.’ That’s not what this was about.

“But the Palace still could have come out and said: ‘This never happened.'”

Harry also agreed it was “fair” that William and Kate ‘had a barrier’ to welcoming Meghan ‘from the get go’ for “lots of different reasons”.

He said “a lot of stereotyping […] was happening”, adding: “If you are, as a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency to where you can actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

Harry mentioned Kate in his ITV interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rally round Princess Kate on her birthday

Supporters flooded social media with birthday wishes for their beloved Kate – and some Twitter users even claimed the day may have been targeted as part of Spare’s PR drive.

“Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales! Kate is the best thing that happened to the British Royal Family in this century,” one fan claimed.

Another wrote: “Today is our Princess of Wales’ birthday. I hope William and Kate have a lovely day today and hope William, George, Charlotte and Louis spoil Catherine. Happy birthday my Princess.”

And a third added: “Happy Birthday Kate x. I hope Harry’s publicity isn’t spoiling your day.”

“I can’t believe Harry is doing this to Kate on the eve of her birthday,” tweeted another person yesterday.

“How mean of Prince Harry to give these interviews and have his book published just before and after Kate’s birthday,” another accused her brother-in-law.

And another fan added: “My sympathies are with Kate and William as Harry continues to behave like this.”

