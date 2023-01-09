Prince Harry has described Camilla – the wife of his father King Charles – as “the villain” in his latest TV interview.

The Duke of Sussex branded the Queen Consort “dangerous” as he spoke with US journalist Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

Additionally, Harry reportedly claims in his memoir Spare how he and Prince William once begged their father not to marry Camilla.

However, the royal couple wed nine years after Charles and the Princes’ mother Diana divorced.

Harry told Mr Cooper in the CBS interview: “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought it would do more harm than good.”

‘She was the villain’

Prince Harry indicated he feels his stepmother was “dangerous” due to her relationship with journalists.

He said: “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

He added: “The need for her to rehabilitate her image… that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

A ‘wicked stepmother’?

Furthermore, in Sunday night’s ITV interview, Harry claimed “certain members of the family” had “decided to get into bed with the devil” as he spoke about alleged royal relationships with the press.

He said: “I love my father, I love my brother – I love my family, I always do. Nothing of what I’ve done, in this book or otherwise, has any intention to harm them or hurt them.

“The truth is something I need to rely on. And after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where… again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get into bed with the devil. To rehabilitate their image.

“If you need to do that, or you want to do that, or you choose to do that, that is a choice. That’s up to you. But the moment that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others… me, other members of my family… then that’s where I draw the line.”

Meanwhile, in his memoir Spare, Harry reportedly likens his first meeting with Camilla to a jab that must be endured.

He is said to write of their initial encounter: “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry adds: “I remember wondering if she would be cruel to me. If she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories.”

Royal family fans slam Harry

On social media, users were split over their support for Harry and Camilla.

But many did not seem to appreciate Harry’s claim.

“Harry is pretty determined to blame Camilla for everything,” one person claimed on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “Harry badmouths his dad’s wife. You can’t make it up!”

Meanwhile, someone else slammed him: “I believe Harry has held a grudge since his mother’s death knowing Camilla was the other woman.”

And a fourth added: “The things that have been said about Camilla over the years have been downright disgusting but she has managed to hold a dignified silence.

“Harry and Megan could learn a thing or two from her.”

However, many tweeted their support for Harry, for a variety of different reasons.

Just one person said: “Oh, dear, Harry’s pulled the curtains back on the royal family. Good for him.”

