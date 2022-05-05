Warwick Davis has launched a heartfelt video for those who are suffering from sepsis.

The Harry Potter star’s wife, Sammy, was struck down with the condition in 2018.

The mum-of-two said she thought she was ‘going to die’ after the infection, which is said to affect 245,000 Brits a year.

#SepsisLive. 100 Stories with The UK Sepsis Trust and Warwick Davis https://t.co/68EecPZ4ji — The UK Sepsis Trust (@UKSepsisTrust) April 29, 2022

Delivering a monologue made up of 100 sepsis sufferers’ stories, Warwick gives a powerful performance.

Green Flag organised the video in support of its charity partner The UK Sepsis Trust.

Speaking about the campaign, the actor shared: “The UK Sepsis Trust is a charity that is close to my heart, and I was made more aware of the condition through my acting career.

“It’s astonishing how many people are affected by sepsis on a day-to-day basis, and I’m honoured to help spread the message.”

Some of the symptoms of sepsis include blotchy skin, strained muscles, having a cold, aches and sore throats.

In 2018 the star’s wife opened up about catching a trio of infections including sepsis after an operation on her spine.

Warwick with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recalling the worrying time, she told GMB viewers she had also contracted meningitis and Strep B.

Sammy revealed: “For four days I cried, ‘I don’t want to die,’ I was absolutely sobbing. On the fifth day I thought, ‘I’m gonna die and can’t do anything about it.'”

However, Warwick tried not to think of the worst case scenario, but he did admit Sammy’s condition was a concern.

He explained: “I think in those situations you put those thoughts to the back of your mind.

The much-loved actor has had a stellar career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But then at the time heading to A&E she was deteriorating by the minute, I noticed it really very quickly.”

Thankfully the mum-of-two made a full recovery and is now enjoying family life.

Warwick’s wife paid an emotional tribute to the Tenable host on his birthday earlier this year.

Warning soppy tweet alert! 😂

Happy Birthday to my beautiful, inside and out, @WarwickADavis

You are the bravest, most caring and sensitive person I know.

You amaze us all everyday with your courage and strength.

I love you to the moon and back.

Always and forever yours, 😘 xx pic.twitter.com/lmASC4Ax7T — Sammy Davis (@SammyDDavis) February 3, 2022

The BBC Life’s Too Short star turned 52 in February.

Sammy shared a sweet selfie showing herself and Warwick smiling in a car.

“Warning soppy tweet alert!” she tweeted. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, inside and out, @WarwickADavis.

“You are the bravest, most caring and most sensitive person I know.”

