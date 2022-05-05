Warwick Davis in suit at movie premiere
Warwick Davis features in emotional video for charity ‘close to his heart’ after wife’s health battle

Warwick is supporting a charity campaign

By Victoria Johns

Warwick Davis has launched a heartfelt video for those who are suffering from sepsis.

The Harry Potter star’s wife, Sammy, was struck down with the condition in 2018.

The mum-of-two said she thought she was ‘going to die’ after the infection, which is said to affect 245,000 Brits a year.

Delivering a monologue made up of 100 sepsis sufferers’ stories, Warwick gives a powerful performance.

Green Flag organised the video in support of its charity partner The UK Sepsis Trust.

Speaking about the campaign, the actor shared: “The UK Sepsis Trust is a charity that is close to my heart, and I was made more aware of the condition through my acting career.

“It’s astonishing how many people are affected by sepsis on a day-to-day basis, and I’m honoured to help spread the message.”

Some of the symptoms of sepsis include blotchy skin, strained muscles, having a cold, aches and sore throats.

In 2018 the star’s wife opened up about catching a trio of infections including sepsis after an operation on her spine.

Warwick Davis with his wife and children
Warwick with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recalling the worrying time, she told GMB viewers she had also contracted meningitis and Strep B.

Sammy revealed: “For four days I cried, ‘I don’t want to die,’ I was absolutely sobbing. On the fifth day I thought, ‘I’m gonna die and can’t do anything about it.'”

However, Warwick tried not to think of the worst case scenario, but he did admit Sammy’s condition was a concern.

He explained: “I think in those situations you put those thoughts to the back of your mind.

Warwick Davis in suit at Universal Studios
The much-loved actor has had a stellar career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But then at the time heading to A&E she was deteriorating by the minute, I noticed it really very quickly.”

Thankfully the mum-of-two made a full recovery and is now enjoying family life.

Warwick Davis family

Warwick’s wife paid an emotional tribute to the Tenable host on his birthday earlier this year.

The BBC Life’s Too Short star turned 52 in February.

Sammy shared a sweet selfie showing herself and Warwick smiling in a car.

“Warning soppy tweet alert!” she tweeted. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, inside and out, @WarwickADavis.

“You are the bravest, most caring and most sensitive person I know.”

