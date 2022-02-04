Warwick Davis’ wife has paid an emotional tribute to the Tenable host on his birthday.

The BBC Life’s Too Short star turned 52 years old yesterday (February 3).

To celebrate the special occasion, Warwick’s wife, Samantha Davis, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message.

Warwick Davis’ wife Samantha Davis has wished the star a happy birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Warwick Davis turns 52

She also shared a sweet selfie showing herself and Warwick smiling in a car.

“Warning soppy tweet alert!” she tweeted. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful, inside and out, @WarwickADavis.”

“You are the bravest, most caring and most sensitive person I know,” she continued.

“You amaze us all every day with your courage and strength. I love you to the moon and back. Always and forever yours.”

Meanwhile, Warwick replied: “Thank you @SammyDDavis for the beautiful Tweet and the most lovely day. I love you with every atom of my being.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Happy birthday @WarwickADavis hope you have a good one. God bless.”

In addition, a second tweeted: “How lovely Sam! Wishing your lovely hubby a wonderful birthday! Such a beautiful family and so inspirational for all the amazing work you all do for others – Have a fabulous time celebrating together. Sending love to all.”

After that, a third responded: “Happy Birthday Warwick! I am sure Sam will have made your day special. Love to you both!”

Warwick Davis recently celebrated his wife’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “That’s not soppy just lovely Sammy!! Happy birthday Warwick.”

It comes just days after Warwick shared his well wishes to Samantha on her birthday last week (January 30).

The TV star tweeted at the time: “It’s belated but I wanted the world to know, yesterday was my best friend in the whole world’s birthday!

“My beautiful wife, @Sammyddavis turned 51.”

In addition, he added: “I so admire how she faces life’s challenges with dignity, energy & courage – she’s an inspiration. Happy Birthday! Love always.”

