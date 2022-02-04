Warwick Davis is a happily married family man, but he and wife Sammy have faced unbearable heartbreak in their 30-year marriage.

Parents to two kids, they have also suffered the loss of two children.

However, it appears to have only made the pair – who have dwarfism – stronger.

Warwick and wife Sammy have been married for 30 years (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Warwick Davis married to?

Warwick is married to the lovely Samantha, who he affectionately calls Sammy.

Read more: Warwick Davis’ attitude to bullies is a life lesson for us all to follow

They tied the knot in June 1991, meaning they have been married for 30 years.

Warwick recently paid tribute to Sammy on her birthday, praising her for how she’s dealt with the “challenges” life has thrown at her.

How did Warwick Davis meet his wife?

The couple met on the set of the 1988 film Willow.

Warwick was playing the title role, while Sammy and her dad were employed as extras.

Read more: Warwick Davis’ wife’s battle with sepsis that left her fearing she would die

Sammy is the daughter of Warwick’s business partner Peter Burroughs and they had minor roles as Nelwyn villagers in the film.

Love blossomed for the pair and they tied the knot three years later.

Warwick Davis and wife Sammy have two kids – Harrison and Annabelle (Credit: Splash News)

Do Warwick Davis and Sammy have a family?

Indeed they do.

Warwick and Sammy are parents to daughter Annabelle – an actress – and son Harrison.

Warwick and the kids all have a form of dwarfism caused by an extremely rare genetic condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED).

Sammy, meanwhile, has a condition called achondroplasia.

Sadly the couple have suffered heartbreaking loss when it comes to their family.

Tragically, the couple’s first two children, sons Lloyd and George, died shortly after birth, having had a fatal combination of their parents’ conditions.

Speaking on TV show Bear’s Mission with Bear Grylls, Warwick opened up about the loss.

He said: “Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions… and that is something that proves fatal.

“It’s something that a baby won’t survive. But Lloyd he lived for survived for nine days. He was beautiful… but it was a tough time. And we had a stillborn too.”

‘We are better people for it’

In 2014, Sammy opened up to the Daily Mail about the loss of Lloyd, revealing it hit the couple “like a train”.

She said: “When they wanted to turn the machine off I said: ‘No, no, no,’ but they said: ‘Look, we’ll just give him to you and he will just go to sleep in your arms.’ And he did.

“I’m so glad he didn’t die on the machine now. We gave him everything we could.

“At Lloyd’s funeral I was proud. I was his mum and how lucky was I? I had the best nine days ever. You have to turn it round like that. It may sound like an odd thing to say, we are better people for it.

“It could easily have broken us, but it didn’t. If anything we became stronger as a couple.”

The couple tried for another child years later and baby George was stillborn at 19 weeks.

The Tenable host has been missed by fans of the show (Credit: ITV)

Why is Warwick Davis not on Tenable?

Warwick is the host of ITV quiz Tenable, but Sally Lindsay recently stepped up to host the show during a prolonged break for Warwick.

But why?

The popular star hasn’t left the show, he’s just been busy working on other projects.

It’s thought he’s been working on the Disney+ TV series Willow.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.