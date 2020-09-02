Vinnie Jones is brought to tears over the loss of his wife Tanya in a new interview.

The footballer turned actor is set to open up about his wife’s tragic death on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories.

Piers shared a clip from the upcoming episode on Good Morning Britain.

In the moving clip, Vinnie is shown wiping away tears as he recalls the love he shared with Tanya.

He admitted that he hadn’t always been an ideal husband to her, but she was still always there for him.

Vinnie Jones and Tanya were married for 25 years

Vinnie Jones with wife Tanya in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the teaser clip, Vinnie explains: “Just the trampoline of being there for me. Yeah, I’d let her down so many times, but she’d catch me.

“And it was so much, many times, it was like catching a falling star. She never once, Piers, wouldn’t put her arms out and catch me.”

He went on to say all he ever asked from her was to be loved unconditionally.

He added: “I said: ‘Just love me unconditionally. And that was her promise.'”

Tanya passed away aged 53 last July after a six-year battle with cancer.

The couple married in 1994 and share one daughter together – Kaley, now aged 33.

They share a daughter together, Kaley

Vinnie Jones wipes away tears on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Kaley was adopted by Vinnie, who Tanya had with her first husband Steve Terry.

Vinnie appeared on GMB last October and said Tanya left him a heartbreaking letter.

He said: “That [letter] said, ‘Don’t grieve, I will be waiting for you.

“I’ve got something to look forward to…and she’s waiting. That’s what you deal with, that’s the best way to do it.

“That letter has made my daughter very strong. She’s now leading and taking up the reigns.”

Tanya left Vinnie a letter

Piers asks Vinnie some tough questions on their upcoming ITV interview (Credit: ITV)

Kaley previously told The Mirror that her parents taught her the meaning of love.

She said: “My parents taught me the meaning of real love. That will never die.

“Even in hospital, she was talking about their upcoming 25th wedding anniversary.”

On GMB, Piers explained that the episode will be deeply moving.

He said: “Within three minutes, I showed Vinnie a clip of the last Life Stories, to tee up why we were doing it again, and there was Tanya in the audience.

“And he immediately crumbled, he hadn’t seen the video footage of her, he said, for quite a while, and it hit him.

“It was so raw and moving and uplifting in a way, it was the most extraordinary love story, beauty and the beast in many ways.”

