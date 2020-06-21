Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper's card for David on Father's Day

Victoria Beckham has showed her daughter Harper's adorable card for dad David on Father's Day.

The fashion designer shared a video of Harper, eight, to Instagram as she finished decorated the homemade card.

Victoria wrote: "Someone loves daddy."

In the clip, Harper reads out the card which says: "You are my hero, happy Daddy Day."

She then opens the card which reads: "Dear daddy, I hope you like your gift and I hope you have a great day.

I love you so much, you're my superhero.

"I hope you get lots of hugs and kisses. I love you so much, you're my superhero.

"We all love you and I will make your day so special. Love Harper."

Fans were melting over the adorable card.

David Beckham and daughter Harper share a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Awwww so sweet!"

Another wrote: "Such a credit to you, your children are so loving."

A third added: "She’s adorable."

Meanwhile, Victoria paid tribute to David alongside a family photo.

It shows the former footballer and Victoria on holiday with sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Victoria wrote: "Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much. So many kisses from us all, we love you!!!!"

The couple have been embracing country life during lockdown.

Beckhams in lockdown

They are self-isolating in the home with three out of their four children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

At the same time, their eldest son, Brooklyn is spending it in the United States with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria regularly keeps followers updated on life in lockdown with her famous family.

The couple are self-isolating in the countryside (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed a blunt note from her daughter Harper about her home-school curriculum.

With Victoria and David sharing homeschooling duties, the brutally honest note, which appeared to have been written on a mirror, read: "I do not like school.

"Can I do art instead?"

