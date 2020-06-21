Victoria Beckham's fans question how she looks so glam in lockdown

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has stunned fans by revealing a glam look in lockdown.

The 46-year-old took to social media to promote her beauty collection.

The post showed Victoria with slightly lighter hair and perfectly manicured nails in the grounds of her Cotswolds mansion.

Read more: Peter Andre reveals doctor wife Emily MacDonagh's secret coronavirus battle

During the video, Victoria talked her followers through some of her favourite skin and beauty products.

She captioned the clip: "I am so excited that my NEW Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden drops today!

"I’ve spent a little more time in the sun lately and I just love how this feels on the skin; I’m obsessed with the golden glow. It’s everything. X VB #VBBGoldenHour #VBGlow #CleanBeauty."

Fans couldn't believe how amazing she looked.

Victoria's hair was notably darker in February (Credit: Splash)

One wrote: "Absolutely beautiful."

Another said: "I wanna age like her!!! Her beauty is timeless!!"

However, according to The Sun, one person asked: "How did she manage to get her hair dyed during quarantine?”

And another asked: "Have you been having your nails done in lockdown?"

Life in lockdown

Victoria regularly keeps followers updated on life in lockdown with her famous family.

Earlier this week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed a blunt note from her daughter Harper about her home-school curriculum.

Fans have speculated the star is seeking beauty treatments while isolating with her family (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Piers Morgan's fans gush over his 'handsome' dad as he celebrates Father's Day

With Victoria and David sharing homeschooling duties, the brutally honest note, which appeared to have been written on a mirror, read: "I do not like school.

"Can I do art instead?"

The fashion mogul also treated fans to a adorable snap of the eight-year-old dressed up as her just days later.

The photo showed Harper posing in her mum's designer shades alongside the caption: "Happy weekend! Playing dress up in Mummy’s sunglasses!"

Victoria always looks impeccable (Credit: Splash)

Stepping up security

Although the family appear to be having the best time during quarantine, it isn't without some concerns.

According to reports, Victoria and David have reportedly been granted permission to build a secret escape tunnel from their £6 million Cotswolds home.

The application was for "internal and external alterations to include extension to existing garage with construction of basement wine cellar beneath and link to the main house with the provision of new staircase to ground floor.”

The link will give them underground access from their main house to the garage and their fleet of luxury vehicles.

The decision comes after a series of high-profile break-ins.

The first attempted break-in occurred in October 2018 while the family were away in Australia and, weeks later, security guards chased a man away from the property.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.