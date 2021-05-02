News

Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper’s adorable notes from the tooth fairy

But the mum-of-four has a big question for fellow parents

By Natasha Rigler

Victoria Beckham has shared a series of sweet notes received by daughter Harper from the tooth fairy.

The star, 47, posted a short video of the messages Harper, nine, woke up to after losing another tooth.

victoria beckham shares Harper's tooth fairy notes
Victoria Beckham has shared Harper’s tooth fairy messages (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham

But while revealing the adorable gesture with fans, Victoria has been left with a burning question.

The mum-of-four is desperate to know what fellow parents do once a tooth has been retrieved.

What did Victoria Beckham say about Harper’s tooth fairy?

Taking to Instagram, Victoria told her 28.9million fans: “Harper Seven‘s tooth fell out last night, she left the tooth by her bed and the tooth fairy came.

“She left her a little note…she left her a few little notes to tell Harper she’s funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she’s loving, a great sister.”

victoria beckham shares Harper's tooth fairy notes
The tooth fairy showered Harper with compliments (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Read more: Princess Charlotte birthday: Prince William and Kate ‘scrap’ plans to post official pictures

But Victoria continued: “And I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection, so I’ve got a question for the ‘gram; what do all the mummies and daddies with all of the collected teeth?

“I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?!”

Victoria – who also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and 16-year-old Cruz with husband David – has since been inundated with replies. And some have left her in hysterics.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer posted a selection of fans’ suggestions on Instagram, showing her thoughts with emojis.


Victoria posted a ‘crying with laughter’ face next to one that read: “Put them in a bucket with all the sweets at Halloween.”

She also found herself chuckling at another that said: “Our tooth fairy has had visa issues for quite a while.”

One mum told an amused Vic: “We wrote a letter once saying the tooth had been rejected due to poor brushing.”

She seemed confused, meanwhile, by one person who suggested: “You could make a photo fame out of them.”

victoria beckham shares Harper's tooth fairy notes
Victoria’s favourite response was from Brooklyn’s fiancée (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s portrait for sixth birthday taken by Duchess of Cambridge

But Victoria’s favourite reply was from her future daughter-in-law Nicole Peltz, who is engaged to Brooklyn.

Nicole told her: “Dip it in gold and wear them on a necklace!”

Victoria did, however, post another two ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

It therefore remains to be seen whether she will turn up to the wedding with Harper’s tooth around her neck.

What advice do you have for Victoria? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Webb on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Stephen Webb slammed for ‘cruel’ comments to husband Daniel
Princess Charlotte and William and Kate
Princess Charlotte portrait for sixth birthday taken by Duchess of Cambridge
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for 'mean' comment
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for ‘mean’ question
Noel Clarke's cruel tweets include a scathing attack on Myleene Klass
Unearthed Noel Clarke tweets: Actor uses derogatory terms and launches scathing Myleene Klass attack
Eve Myles Keeping Faith series 3 finale
Keeping Faith viewers gutted the series isn’t coming back after stunningly devastating finale
Prince Charles 'steeling himself' over fresh Diana revelations
Prince Charles and Diana: Heir to the throne ‘steeling himself over fresh revelations’