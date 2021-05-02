Victoria Beckham has shared a series of sweet notes received by daughter Harper from the tooth fairy.

The star, 47, posted a short video of the messages Harper, nine, woke up to after losing another tooth.

Victoria Beckham has shared Harper’s tooth fairy messages (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham

But while revealing the adorable gesture with fans, Victoria has been left with a burning question.

The mum-of-four is desperate to know what fellow parents do once a tooth has been retrieved.

What did Victoria Beckham say about Harper’s tooth fairy?

Taking to Instagram, Victoria told her 28.9million fans: “Harper Seven‘s tooth fell out last night, she left the tooth by her bed and the tooth fairy came.

“She left her a little note…she left her a few little notes to tell Harper she’s funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she’s loving, a great sister.”

The tooth fairy showered Harper with compliments (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

But Victoria continued: “And I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection, so I’ve got a question for the ‘gram; what do all the mummies and daddies with all of the collected teeth?

“I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?!”

Victoria – who also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and 16-year-old Cruz with husband David – has since been inundated with replies. And some have left her in hysterics.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer posted a selection of fans’ suggestions on Instagram, showing her thoughts with emojis.

Victoria posted a ‘crying with laughter’ face next to one that read: “Put them in a bucket with all the sweets at Halloween.”

She also found herself chuckling at another that said: “Our tooth fairy has had visa issues for quite a while.”

One mum told an amused Vic: “We wrote a letter once saying the tooth had been rejected due to poor brushing.”

She seemed confused, meanwhile, by one person who suggested: “You could make a photo fame out of them.”

Victoria’s favourite response was from Brooklyn’s fiancée (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

But Victoria’s favourite reply was from her future daughter-in-law Nicole Peltz, who is engaged to Brooklyn.

Nicole told her: “Dip it in gold and wear them on a necklace!”

Victoria did, however, post another two ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

It therefore remains to be seen whether she will turn up to the wedding with Harper’s tooth around her neck.

