Birthday girl Princess Charlotte is six years old today and mum Catherine has taken a beautiful portrait to mark the occasion.

Charlotte beams for the camera in the carefree shot, her loose long hair apparently lightened by the sun.

The picture was shared on the Instagram account for The Royal Family, with a brief message: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈”

The image has not been shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are participating in a social media boycott.

It is customary for a portrait of the young birthday royals to be shared each year. On Charlotte’s fifth birthday, this adorable image was released.

Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday

The accompanying message said: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday

On Charlotte’s fourth birthday, proud parents William and Kate shared a trio of images.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs

of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at

their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/skf95Z44EZ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

Princess Charlotte’s third birthday

Princess Charlotte’s second birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a very natural setting for her second birthday – the toddler posed in a cute cardigan with lambs on it surrounded by hay bails.

Princess Charlotte’s birth

It was big news around the globe, with Kate and William greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as they left hospital with their newborn.

