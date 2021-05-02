Princess Charlotte and William and Kate
Royals

Princess Charlotte portrait for sixth birthday taken by Duchess of Cambridge

And here's a look back at the pictures from each year!

By Karen Hyland

Birthday girl Princess Charlotte is six years old today and mum Catherine has taken a beautiful portrait to mark the occasion.

Charlotte beams for the camera in the carefree shot, her loose long hair apparently lightened by the sun.

The picture was shared on the Instagram account for The Royal Family, with a brief message: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈”

The image has not been shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are participating in a social media boycott.

Read more: Fears over Prince Charlotte birthday celebration

It is customary for a portrait of the young birthday royals to be shared each year. On Charlotte’s fifth birthday, this adorable image was released.

Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday

The accompanying message said: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday

On Charlotte’s fourth birthday, proud parents William and Kate shared a trio of images.

Princess Charlotte’s third birthday

Princess Charlotte’s second birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a very natural setting for her second birthday – the toddler posed in a cute cardigan with lambs on it surrounded by hay bails.

Princess Charlotte second birthday

Princess Charlotte’s birth

It was big news around the globe, with Kate and William greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as they left hospital with their newborn.

Princess Charlotte birth

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Webb on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Stephen Webb slammed for ‘cruel’ comments to husband Daniel
Noel Clarke's cruel tweets include a scathing attack on Myleene Klass
Unearthed Noel Clarke tweets: Actor uses derogatory terms and launches scathing Myleene Klass attack
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for 'mean' comment
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for ‘mean’ question
EastEnders star James Alexandrou
EastEnders actor James Alexandrou claims Noel Clarke had ‘too many of us scared for too long’
Katie Price and Carl Woods 2021
Katie Price rages at fiancé Carl Woods over his ‘disgusting’ personal hygiene habit
Britain's Biggest Family The Radfords
‘Britain’s Biggest Family’ the Radfords announce there’s another baby on the way