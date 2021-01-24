Brooklyn Beckham has a brand new tattoo on the back of his neck, and it’s split his followers down the middle.

The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 21, took to social media yesterday to reveal the tattoo – a tribute to his fiancée, US actress Nicola Peltz.

But while some of his fans loved the romantic gesture, others felt that Brooklyn had made a big mistake.

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s new tattoo of?

Brooklyn shared the picture of his new body art with his 12.3 million followers on Instagram.

In the black-and-white shot, Brooklyn can be seen topless with the tattoo clearly visible on the back of his neck.

The fifth tattoo dedicated to Nicola, 26 – and positioned just below a tattoo of her eyes that Brooklyn had previously had done – it features a heartfelt message from his fiancée.

It reads: “My forever boy. Read this any time you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust.

Brooklyn Beckham now has five tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do Brooklyn Beckham’s fans think of his tattoo?

“I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.”

Brooklyn captioned the photo: “Love letters.”

Some of his followers thought the gesture to his fiancée was adorable.

One fan wrote: “Amazing testament of love. You guys are beautiful inside and out. One of my favourite images.”

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “True gent. Just like your dad.”

And a third commented: “I think the tattoo is beautiful and so are the words.”

However, others feared that Brooklyn may come to regret the tattoo. One said: “Big cringe my dude!”

Another predicted: “Massive coverup job in 10yrs.”

Brooklyn’s dad David Beckham has his fair share of tattoos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And a third opined: “I truly hope your relationship works out. That tattoo is a commitment right there.”

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed that they were dating in January last year, and announced their engagement in July.

