Victoria Beckham says she misses son Brooklyn as she marks US Mother's Day with family photo

Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham has said she misses her son Brooklyn as she marked US Mother's Day.

The WAG shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday showing herself and her four children when they were slightly younger.

The picture showed Victoria with her arm around Cruz, now 15, alongside sons Romeo and Brooklyn and daughter Harper.

Victoria wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today.

"As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family.

"I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses."

Brooklyn is isolating in the US with girlfriend Nicola Peltz after being unable to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Victoria and husband David are in lockdown with Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Victoria Beckham said she's missing her son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, Brooklyn paid tribute to Victoria on her birthday.

What did Brooklyn say?

Alongside a throwback photo, he said: "Happy birthday to the best mum in the whole world.

"You’re my best friend and I love you so much."

He also admitted missing his little sister Harper in a post showing them playing around at home.

Brooklyn wrote: "Throwback, love you and miss you Harper."

Meanwhile, Victoria recently faced a public backlash when it was revealed she was furloughing 25 staff members at her fashion business, despite being worth a cool £335 million.

Brooklyn is in the United States with his girlfriend (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

However, the Spice Girl changed her mind after facing furious criticism.

"Victoria Beckham Ltd has been working hard to protect its people," a spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Daily.

"We now believe we can navigate through this crisis without drawing from the government furlough scheme.

"Our application was made in the best interests of trying to protect our staff, and that is still our absolute focus."

