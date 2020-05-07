Fans divided as Victoria Beckham posts picture of Harper wearing school uniform

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has posted a cute picture of daughter Harper reading at home.

However, it's been met with mixed reactions from followers.

In the snap Harper, eight, is wearing her school uniform - a checked summer dress - while she reads with the family dog Olive in the background.

Victoria captioned the picture: "Afternoon reading with Olive. Kisses from #HarperSeven. #HomeschoolDay."

What did her followers say?

One follower questioned: "Uniform at home?" while someone else moaned: "Does she need to wear a uniform!"

Someone else sniped: "Get over yourself," while another commented: "How ridiculous."

"Too much exposure to your children - must be attention seeker family," another follower criticised.

However, some followers were in support of the Beckhams keeping Harper in a routine during lockdown.

One fan said: "Cute that Harper’s in her school uniform."

"Perhaps her parents are trying to keep her routine the same as when she is at school and by wearing her uniform, it is the same for her and then once she has finished," someone else commented.

A teacher follower added: "The children in my class wear their school uniform while at home too."

A third was very much in support of Victoria and David's parenting style, saying: "I'm loving how you and David are raising this young lady.

"It's always so refreshing to see especially in an era where the young ones are growing up wearing makeup etc way way before their time. Keep it up."

How are the Beckhams dealing with lockdown?

The Beckhams previously gave an insight into how they are homeschooling Harper during lockdown, posting videos of David acting as art teacher.

The couple are also parents to their 15-year-old son Cruz, 17-year-old Romeo and Brooklyn, 21, who is isolating in the US with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria also showed off her hairdressing skills in lockdown.

Public backlash

Victoria faced a public backlash when it was revealed she was furloughing 25 staff members at her fashion business, despite being worth a cool £335 million.

However, the Spice Girl changed her mind after facing furious criticism.

"Victoria Beckham Ltd has been working hard to protect its people," a spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Daily.

"We now believe we can navigate through this crisis without drawing from the government furlough scheme.

"Our application was made in the best interests of trying to protect our staff, and that is still our absolute focus."

