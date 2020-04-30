Victoria Beckham decides against furloughing staff after furious backlash

Victoria Beckham has decided against furloughing staff after furious backlash.

The fashion designer has changed her mind about using the government scheme to pay 25 members of staff in her fashion company.

The star and husband David Beckham are believed to be worth a staggering £335 million.

However, they had been planning on using the funds set aside by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Victoria 'devastated'

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: "The original decision to furlough wasn’t actually hers - it was more a board thing.

"She was persuaded that it was the right thing to do.

"Obviously she now realises this is wrong."

They went on to stay that now Victoria wants to focus on rebuilding her pubic image.

She also wants to help out during the crisis where she can.

A spokesperson for Victoria confirmed to ED! that they now believe they can 'navigate the crisis' without using the furlough scheme.

Meanwhile, they insisted they also have the best interests of their staff and it's their 'absolute focus'.

A statement from Victoria

They said: "Victoria Beckham Ltd has been working hard to protect its people.

"Our decision to furlough a small number of our staff seemed the most appropriate option in keeping with many other businesses.

"We now believe we can navigate through this crisis without drawing from the government furlough scheme.

"Our application was made in the best interests of trying to protect our staff, and that is still our absolute focus."

In conclusion, they added: "We are doing everything we can to ensure we can achieve that without using government assistance."

