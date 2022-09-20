Vanessa Feltz left heartbroken after close family death following birth of fourth grandchild

Vanessa Feltz and her partner Ben Ofoedu have been left “heartbroken” by a close family death.

In what the This Morning pundit called a “whirlwind couple of days”, Vanessa also announced the birth of her fourth grandchild.

The journalist took to social media to share her grief and “joy” with her followers.

Vanessa Feltz and partner Ben suffer huge loss

The star revealed that fiancé Ben‘s brother Roy had sadly died.

He was aged just 47.

No cause of death has yet been announced but the couple have admitted that they are “heartbroken”.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Vanessa said: “We’ve had such a whirlwind in the last couple of days.

“In the space of 12 hours Ben lost his beautiful brother Roy at the age of just 47,” she said.

Vanessa then revealed that she’d become a grandmother for the fourth time after daughter Saskia gave birth to a baby girl.

She said: “And about seven or eight hours later, beautiful Cecily Violet was born so we have experienced the whole circle of life in the last 24 hours.

“So we just wanted to say hello and lots of love and if you have experienced this we are sending lots of love.

“It has been an absolute whirlwind of emotion and we are just clinging onto each other and we are taking tremendous joy in the new baby.”

Ben breaks silence

Singer Ben also posted on social media about his brother.

He revealed that he had died last week – on September 16 – and said he knows they “will see each other again”.

I am truly heartbroken at the tragic loss of Ben’s beautiful brother. A gentle gentleman.

Sharing a picture of Roy, Ben said: “My heart is broken baby bro.

“I love you so much and know we will see each other again. Rest in eternal peace. Roy Ofoedu. 12/03/75 – 16/09/2022.”

Ben then revealed that he would be taking a break from social media following the death of his brother.

Vanessa, meanwhile, paid tribute to Roy in an Instagram Story post.

She wrote: “I am truly heartbroken at the tragic loss of Ben’s beautiful brother. A gentle gentleman.”

Vanessa shares video with new granddaughter

The presenter shared a video of herself with new granddaughter Cecily to her Instagram.

The tot’s face was covered in the shot, but Vanessa’s joy is clear to see.

She sent her congratulations to daughter Saskia and her partner Marc.

Well-wishes flooded in from the likes of Ruth Langsford, who sent her “congratulations”.

Vanessa has two daughters – Saskia and Allegra – from her marriage to Michael Kurer.

Allegra is mum to son Zekey and daughter Neroli, while Saskia has son Amiel and new baby Cecily.

