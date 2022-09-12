Vanessa Feltz in large picture to the right. In smaller picture to the left in a pink half circle border, a picture of James Jordan.
News

Vanessa Feltz makes shocking claim about Strictly partner James Jordan: ‘I was deeply in love’

We don't blame her

By Robyn Duffy

Vanessa Feltz has admitted that she was “not one bit” surprised about reports that Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis split from her long-term partner in recent news.

The 60-year-old claimed that the ‘Strictly curse’ has “struck again” and made a shocking revelation about her time on the show.

Vanessa Feltz smiling wearing black dress.
Vanessa spoke about her time on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the Strictly ‘curse’?

The so-called Strictly ‘curse’ is believed to be the superstitious motivation behind why many celebrity contestants and professional dancers split with their partners during or after the show.

Sometimes, the split will be due to a romance between the celebrity and the dancer.

However, this is not always the case.

Some simply split with their partner and have no romantic links to their dancing partner.

The splits can be due to the physical closeness, strict schedules or the sudden fame that may come with appearing on the show.

Former Strictly star Max George recently reportedly split with his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs while he was on the Strictly tour.

There were then rumours of a relationship between him and fellow Strictly contestant Maisie Smith.

These rumours have now been confirmed after Max posted a supportive picture of Masie on his Instagram.

Vanessa Feltz confession

In an article for The Sun, Vanessa admitted that she “was deeply in love” with her Strictly dance partner James Jordan.

She described the ‘curse’ as similar to a holiday romance but “ramped up to the power of a billion”.

By day seven, you’re deeply in love with them. And there’s nothing you can do about it.

Vanessa wrote: “On day one, you’ve never met them, but by day three, you have sweated all over them.

“By day five, you’ve sobbed all over them and by day six, they’re bandaging your bleeding bunions. By day seven, you’re deeply in love with them. And there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Vanessa Feltz and James Jordan smiling together.
Vanessa managed to shake her love for James off (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa admitted: “I didn’t think my professional dance partner would fancy me — or that I could possibly fancy them. But for about three or four days, I was deeply in love with James.

“I thought, ‘I love you. I love you more than anyone I’ve ever met. Yes, I see your fragrant wife, Ola. Yes, there’s the beautiful Ben… but my God, aren’t we meant to be together for ever?'”

However, Vanessa said she didn’t “think for a moment” that James would leave his “lovely Ola” nor did she think she’d leave “beautiful” Ben.

But for about three or four days, I was deeply in love with James.

The star admitted she managed to “shake myself out of it” and realised she didn’t “love” James and it was “all a fantasy”.

Read more: Holly Willoughby supports tearful Vanessa Feltz as she bids ‘final farewell’ to 20-year job

Vanessa is currently still engaged to her partner Ben Ofoedu, who is 11 years her junior.

The pair got engaged in 2006 and are yet to tie the knot.

Do you think the Strictly ‘curse’ is real? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Queen's Thanksgiving service
Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen
Gwyneth Powell death
Grange Hill legend Gwyneth Powell – known for her role as Mrs McClusky – has died at the age of 76
prince and princess of wales comp
Prince William and wife Kate choose to put their children first as they U-turn on family plans
William and Harry both look downcast
William and Harry ‘could walk side by side at Queen’s funeral after being separated at Philip’s’
Emmerdale logo
Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight? When will it air next?
Prince Harry and the Queen looking sombre
Prince Harry makes devastating admission as he’s reunited with William following Queen’s death