Vanessa Feltz makes shocking claim about Strictly partner James Jordan: ‘I was deeply in love’

Vanessa Feltz has admitted that she was “not one bit” surprised about reports that Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis split from her long-term partner in recent news.

The 60-year-old claimed that the ‘Strictly curse’ has “struck again” and made a shocking revelation about her time on the show.

Vanessa spoke about her time on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the Strictly ‘curse’?

The so-called Strictly ‘curse’ is believed to be the superstitious motivation behind why many celebrity contestants and professional dancers split with their partners during or after the show.

Sometimes, the split will be due to a romance between the celebrity and the dancer.

However, this is not always the case.

Some simply split with their partner and have no romantic links to their dancing partner.

The splits can be due to the physical closeness, strict schedules or the sudden fame that may come with appearing on the show.

Former Strictly star Max George recently reportedly split with his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs while he was on the Strictly tour.

There were then rumours of a relationship between him and fellow Strictly contestant Maisie Smith.

These rumours have now been confirmed after Max posted a supportive picture of Masie on his Instagram.

Vanessa Feltz confession

In an article for The Sun, Vanessa admitted that she “was deeply in love” with her Strictly dance partner James Jordan.

She described the ‘curse’ as similar to a holiday romance but “ramped up to the power of a billion”.

By day seven, you’re deeply in love with them. And there’s nothing you can do about it.

Vanessa wrote: “On day one, you’ve never met them, but by day three, you have sweated all over them.

“By day five, you’ve sobbed all over them and by day six, they’re bandaging your bleeding bunions. By day seven, you’re deeply in love with them. And there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Vanessa managed to shake her love for James off (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa admitted: “I didn’t think my professional dance partner would fancy me — or that I could possibly fancy them. But for about three or four days, I was deeply in love with James.

“I thought, ‘I love you. I love you more than anyone I’ve ever met. Yes, I see your fragrant wife, Ola. Yes, there’s the beautiful Ben… but my God, aren’t we meant to be together for ever?'”

However, Vanessa said she didn’t “think for a moment” that James would leave his “lovely Ola” nor did she think she’d leave “beautiful” Ben.

But for about three or four days, I was deeply in love with James.

The star admitted she managed to “shake myself out of it” and realised she didn’t “love” James and it was “all a fantasy”.

Vanessa is currently still engaged to her partner Ben Ofoedu, who is 11 years her junior.

The pair got engaged in 2006 and are yet to tie the knot.

