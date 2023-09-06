Vanessa Feltz’s six-word response to Phillip Schofield question at NTAs after their meet-up

Vanessa Feltz found herself quizzed about her recent meet-up with Phillip Schofield at yesterday’s National Television Awards.

We loved Vanessa’s dress! (Credit: Splash News)

Just last month, Vanessa was spotted enjoying dinner with her former This Morning co-star. The pair were photographed at the Little Bird restaurant in Chiswick. According to MailOnline, they had quite the animated catch-up and even shared a hug as they bid their goodbyes.

According to reports, this became quite the talking point as Vanessa appeared on the NTAs red carpet last night (September 5).

People seemed desperate for an update on Phillip, who has largely kept out of the public eye since his dramatic departure from This Morning and ITV.

A reporter from the Daily Star even apparently greeted Vanessa by asking how Phil is doing. To this, she reportedly responded – or rather, refused to respond – to this in her usual blunt style, saying: “You will have to ask him.”

Instead, she seemed more keen to discuss her current stint on Celebs Go Dating. Her role on the reality TV show has received mixed reactions from viewers.

Phillip Schofield’s name came up several times on NTAs red carpet (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa was not the only one to be grilled on the topic of Phillip Schofield last night. As could be expected, his name apparently cropped up many times for Holly Willoughby, who was attending her first NTAs without him by her side.

In spite of This Morning losing their 13-year winning streak, and boos from the audience, Holly nevertheless put on a brave face.

Deflecting her questions about Phil a little more gracefully than Vanessa, she spoke about how things “feel good again” on This Morning.

“It all feels good again. I just want to the future to continue as it is,” she said. “We are very blessed we have a great team of people, we really do.”

