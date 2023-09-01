Vanessa Feltz mid outburst on Celebs Go Dating
Vanessa Feltz slammed over her behaviour on Celebs Go Dating as viewers call for her to be axed from show

She had an outburst on last night's episode

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Vanessa Feltz has been called out by viewers over her behaviour on Celebs Go Dating. Many have even demanded that she be axed from the show following a shocking outburst on yesterday’s episode (August 31).

Vanessa, 61, signed up for TV dating show following her split from her partner of 16 years, Ben Ofoedu. At the time, Vanessa strongly implied Ben had been unfaithful to her, which he later himself admitted.

While the star appears to be moving on from her heartbreak and claimed to be “living her best life”on Celebs Go Dating, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

Vanessa Feltz with ex Ben
Vanessa recently split from her fiancé Ben (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa Feltz on Celebs Go Dating

In yesterday’s episode, Vanessa locked heads with relationship experts on the show over a blind date they sent her on. She complained that her date, Jerome, who was a musician like Ben, reminded her of her cheating ex.

“Well this is not for me, is it?” she said. “Because this is an identikit of the relationship that I’ve just come out of. This is a gentleman, charming, handsome, who is in a band, who tours. That’s the last thing I want is some itinerant, horny musician. I’ve had that.”

As the relationship experts expressed concern that she was being “closed off”, Vanessa shot back: “I am absolutely, definitely, 100% closed off and there’s nothing wrong with that. That is how I am. I don’t wish to be corrected on that.”

Vanessa Feltz on blind date
Vanessa’s date reminded her of her ex (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers call Vanessa out

Following the show, many viewers criticised Vanessa’s behaviour on Twitter.

“My opinion of Vanessa Feltz has definitely changed,” one person said. “I know she was hurt by her ex but Jesus Christ no need to be so rude to any of those men.”

Another person agreed: “I feel like Vanessa Feltz isn’t coming across well on #CelebsGoDating at all…”

Someone else likewise accused her of being “rude and dismissive”. Another added: “Can you axe Vanessa please. She’s ruining the show.” Another said: “Go home Vanessa.” A third commented: “See ya, Vanessa!” “Get her booted off!” said another.

‘Vanessa isn’t wrong’

However others stepped in to defend her behaviour.

“Vanessa Feltz, your vulnerability and authenticity in #CelebsGoDating is truly inspiring,” tweeted one viewer. “We should all embrace our true selves without fear of judgment. Keep shining and showing the world what it means to be real!”

Some else also sympathised with her: “I have to be honest #vanessafeltz isn’t wrong on #CelebsGoDating – Where are they finding these dates?! Completely incompatible! All of them!”

Read more: Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

